Derry City: Kit yourself out before match day!

Supporters wishing to purchase brand new Derry City merchandise ahead of the opening fixture at Oriel Park can visit the Brandywell Store.

The store will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at the same times as the collection sessions.

The 2022 Home Shirt is in stock in most sizes and purchasing direct is the best way to support the club. It is also available to purchase from IPrint in Pennyburn Industrial Estate.

Season tickets holders may avail of their merchandise discount code to receive £5 off any purchase of £25 or more. This can be used either in store or online.

If you are a season ticket holder who has not yet received their code – please email merchandise@ derrycityfc.net. If you have multiple season tickets registered against the one email address, you also need to contact merchandise @derrycityfc.net in order to any additional codes to be issued.

Season Ticket Collection

2022 Season Tickets are still available for collection from the Mark Farren Stand Lounge.

To avoid long queues and to respect other stadium users during these times we are splitting the sessions by surname alphabetical order.

Thu 17 Feb – 6.30-8.30pm – Mc-P

Sat 19 Feb – 11am-4pm – Q-Z

Where possible we ask supporters to attend the correct session related to their surname. If you are not able to attend the correct session for your surname, please attend on Saturday 19 February as an alternative.

With a large number of season tickets sold for the 2022 season, supporters are also to be patient whilst waiting to attend their collection session.



Frequently Asked Questions

I cannot attend the session related to my surname, what should I do?

If you cannot attend the correct session, please attend on Saturday 19th February. If you cannot attend on your session or the alternative session, please contact robert@derrycityfc.net

Please note: Season tickets are not available for collection during club office hours.

We are aware that supporters may wish to collect for other supporters. Where possible, we will attempt to facilitate this. In order to speed this request, please ensure that you have proof of purchase/authority for collection for the other season tickets.

Can I collect multiple season tickets at the one session?

In order to minimise the number of visits supporters must make, it will be possible to collect multiple season tickets at the same time. However supporters will need to provide evidence of purchase/authority for collection.

Can I purchase a season ticket during these sessions?

For supporters that have not yet purchased a season ticket, we would recommend that you attend on Saturday 19th February. Please note, season tickets are now only available for the Southend Stand for the 2022 season.

I have not yet completed payment for my season ticket, what can I do?

Season ticket cards will not be issued without full and final payment. If you have an outstanding balance, you will be asked to make this payment before your card is issued.

I have a query related to my season ticket, who do I speak to?

If you have an outstanding query on your season ticket, please email robert@derrycityfc.net. Please note, collection sessions are likely to be very busy and therefore it will likely not be possible to discuss complex queries at this forum. We would encourage supporters to email, or to attend on Saturday 19th February to discuss further.

When can I purchase match tickets for the Shamrock Rovers game?

Tickets for the Shamrock Rovers game are expected to be on sale no later than the 18th February. These will be available online or at usual outlets.