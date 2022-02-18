Search

18 Feb 2022

Return to Derry was right decision for me - Michael Duffy

Return to Derry was right decision for me - Michael Duffy

HE'S HERE!... Michael Duffy is back at Derry City at long last.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

18 Feb 2022 4:16 PM

Michael Duffy's stats at Dundalk were absolutely sensational but he still wants to better those incredible numbers at Derry City.

The 27-year-old was one of the star performers at Dundalk for a number of years, with fantastical numbers in his 211 games for the Oriel Park side.

In that time, Duffy scored 96 goals and provided 54 assists in just five seasons, winning two league titles, two FAI Cups, two League Cups, two Presidents Cups and one United the Union Cup as well as helping Dundalk to the Europa League Group stages.

Despite that unbelievable return, Duffy remains as ambitious as ever and wants to not just replicate, but beat those achievements with his hometown club.

"Instead of me coming back at the end of my career, it's better to come back now because I want to win stuff," he explained.

"I'm only 27 and I still have my best years in me so I want my good years to be here. Those stats are within five years and I know it's a big ask, but I've signed for four years here and I'm going to try my best to beat those stats. But I wanted to come here and my main goal is to be lifting trophies at the end of the year."

Duffy was linked to a return to the Brandywell on countless occasions over the years, and it has finally happened. A visit to the ground towards the end of last season gave him a preview of just want the new stadium can be like on match day.

"It's completely changed," he agreed. "The pitch and the new stand is brilliant and it looks the part. I was up at the Sligo game towards the end of the season and it was packed here. There was just a good buzz around the place and it looked class and I'm sure the players loved it when they were playing. That's what you want, you want a packed stadium when you're playing and I just can't wait to get playing here in the Derry colours.

Derry City building for the future as well as the present - Higgins

"I always wanted Derry to do well, except when we played against them and I really wanted to beat them," he laughed. "Since I left to go to Scotland I have always been a supporter. It's good that we're back now and we'll be trying to do well for the team every week."

Immediate return

As fate would have it, Duffy's first competitive game on his return to Derry City could well be against Dundalk at Oriel tomorrow night. Should he play, he is almost certain to get a good reception from the fans.

"I think the fans understood my decision," he said. "The situation down there wasn't great really and it's my home town and I got offered a great deal here and things are looking positive here. I made the decision and I think it was the right one for me.

Our expert panel give their verdict ahead of SSE Airtricity League 2022 campaign

"Since Ruaidhri came into Derry he's got the performances and with the fans coming back I feel there's a bit of a buzz here again. Ruaidhri and Philip spoke about their fans and what they want to achieve in the next few years and that's exactly what I want achieve. It just came at the right time."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media