Strollers claim point with comeback

The Strollers celebrate.
The Maghera Strollers battled back from 2-0 down at half time to claim a well-deserved point against Heights on Saturday.
Heights started brightly and found themselves 1-0 up after 5 minutes when they took advantage of a mistake in the Strollers back line.
Mid-way through the half the Strollers should have equalised through Danny Tallon who seen his shot strike the post.
Heights doubled their lead a few moments later after some nice passing and finish from a tight angle.
In the second half the Strollers put on the pressure as they searched for a goal to get themselves back in the game.
It came on 63 minutes when Conall Darragh drifted a free kick towards the penalty spot and Tiarnan Flanagan was there to direct it into the side netting giving the keeper no chance.
In the final 20 minutes the Strollers were dominating posession as Heights began to retreat in an attempt to see out the game.
However, deep into injury time the Strollers won a free kick on the edge of the penalty area. Tiarnan Flanagan's shot was saved by the Heights keeper but it fell into the path of Gabriel McTaggart who made no mistake with virtually the last kick of the game to draw the game level.
Man of the match was Conall Darragh.
Derry residents who get their gas supply from Firmus face a price hike of 33.57 per cent to their bills which kicks in later this month.
Eoghan Rua Chairperson Ryan McGeough congratulates members and players on the final day of their fundraiser in January.
Linda Sturgeon from Marie Curie City Friends and Noel McMonagle from Foyle Hospice accept cheques for £29,635 each.
Derry Chamber of Commerce President, Aidan O'Kane: "A hard land border would have been disastrous – there is no doubt about it."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.