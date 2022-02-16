Strollers claim point with comeback

MAGHERA STROLLERS 2-2 HEIGHTS FC

The Maghera Strollers battled back from 2-0 down at half time to claim a well-deserved point against Heights on Saturday.

Heights started brightly and found themselves 1-0 up after 5 minutes when they took advantage of a mistake in the Strollers back line.

Mid-way through the half the Strollers should have equalised through Danny Tallon who seen his shot strike the post.

Heights doubled their lead a few moments later after some nice passing and finish from a tight angle.

In the second half the Strollers put on the pressure as they searched for a goal to get themselves back in the game.

It came on 63 minutes when Conall Darragh drifted a free kick towards the penalty spot and Tiarnan Flanagan was there to direct it into the side netting giving the keeper no chance.

In the final 20 minutes the Strollers were dominating posession as Heights began to retreat in an attempt to see out the game.

However, deep into injury time the Strollers won a free kick on the edge of the penalty area. Tiarnan Flanagan's shot was saved by the Heights keeper but it fell into the path of Gabriel McTaggart who made no mistake with virtually the last kick of the game to draw the game level.

Man of the match was Conall Darragh.