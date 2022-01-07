MCKENNA CUP: Doherty strikes late to seal draw for Derry

BOI DR MCKENNA CUP

Derry 0-12

Monaghan 0-12

A late, late Ethan Doherty point secured a draw for Derry in their McKenna Cup opener against Monaghan in Owenbeg.

Derry had led from early in the game when Niall Loughlin gave them the lead after just three minutes, and points from debutant Lachlan Murray and Emmett Bradley saw the Oakleafers lead by 0-7 to 0-5 at half time.

Monaghan sprung a number of changes, and had five made by the time Derry introduced Declan Cassidy in the 57th minute, with Mícheál Bannigan contributing 0-4 off the bench.

A 62nd minute free from Jack McCarron nudged the away side ahead, but Ethan Doherty's immediate response levelled matters again.

With the game deep in injury time, Kieran Duffy found room and sent over what the Farney men must have thought was the winner.

Doherty though, broke onto a Matthew Downey through ball and with the whites of Rory Beggan's eyes in front of him, tucked it between the posts to ensure Derry started the season with a draw.

*Full report, pictures and reaction in Tuesday's County Derry Post.

DERRY: Odhran Lynch, Conor McCluskey, Padraig McGrogan, Shea Downey, Ethan Doherty (0-2), Conor Doherty, Michael McEvoy, Oisín McWilliams (0-2), Emmett Bradley (0-1f), Paul Cassidy, Benny Heron (0-1), Matthew Downey, Niall Toner, Niall Loughlin (0-5, 0-2f, 0-1 - 45), Lachlan Murray (0-1)

SUBS: Declan Cassidy for Niall Toner (57), Eoin McEvoy for Michael McEvoy (63), Anton Tohill for Shea Downey (67), Dan Higgins for Benny Heron (70)

YELLOW: M Downey (15), C Doherty (62), B Heron (70), N Loughlin (73)

MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan (0-3f), Shane Hanratty, Conor Boyle (0-1), Ryan Wylie, Karl O'Connell, Dessie Ward, Daragh McElearney, Killian Lavelle, Niall Kearns, Fintan Kelly (0-1), Andrew Woods (0-1f), Barry McBennett, David Garland, Gary Mohan, Darren Hughes

SUBS: Mícheál Bannigan (0-4, 0-2f) for Fintan Kelly (25), Aaron Mulligan for Darren Hughes (44), Kieran Duffy (0-1) for Karl O'Connell (44), Jason Irwin for Gary Mohan (53), Jack McCarron (0-1f) for Barry McBennett (53)

REF: Sean Laverty (Antrim)