VOTE: County Derry Post intermediate football Team of the Year

Intermediate champions Steelstown will be training over the Christmas period as they look forward to an Ulster IFC final against Moortown of Tyrone.

After ending the heartache with the final win over Greenlough, the Derry men came through a sticky game with Cloughaneely, but racked up 9-26 in their last two games against Donaghmoyne and Butlersbridge.

The city side are well-represented in this year's nominees for the intermediate Team of the Year.

Let's have a look at his year's nominees for the intermediate football team of the year.

GOALKEEPER

MARTY DUNNE (STEELSTOWN)

Injury forced Dunne out of the dying stages of the county final, but he has otherwise been an ever-present in the team, organising the defence and launching attacks with kick outs.

KEVIN MULLAN (GREENLOUGH)

Mullan acted as the pivot of a tight defence as Greenlough made it to back-to-back intermediate finals, this time losing out to Steelstown.

STEVEN HARBINSON (DRUMSURN)

Drumsurn had a fine season, winning Division 1B of the league and reaching the last four of the intermediate championship, with a good defensive record for which Harbinson was crucial.

FULL BACK LINE

PAUL QUINN (GREENLOUGH)

Quinn organised the Greenlough defence that was narrowly beaten in a low-scoring county final, and was a tough competitor throughout.

DIARMUID BAKER (STEELSTOWN)

Flitting between corner back and half back, the versatile Steelstown man was tasked with picking up Enda Lynn in the latter stages of the county final as Neil Forester pushed on.

KEVIN LINDSAY (STEELSTOWN)

Lindsay had a fine season at the back for the county champions, and presided over a defence that was not only organised, but ready to break at pace.

EOIN FERRIS (DRUMSURN)

Ferris showed a scoring touch from the last line of defence for Drumsurn, swinging over a point against Lissan in the IFC quarter final.

HALF BACK LINE

EOGHAN CONCANNON (STEELSTOWN)

Concannon's pedigree and ability was crucial to Steelstown's run through the county championship and on to an Ulster final.

SHANE MCELHINNEY (FAUGHANVALE)

As his team laboured, crashing out to parish rivals Limavady in the quarter final, McElhinney tried to push his side on with two points from half back.

DARA RAFFERTY (DRUMSURN)

Rafferty was a lively member of the Drumsurn half back line that was the fulcrum of so many of their attacks during the championship.

CHRISTOPHER KEARNEY (GREENLOUGH)

A strong runner, Kearney drove Greenlough on as they attempted to win successive intermediate championship titles.

MIDFIELD

BRIAN MCCALLION (GREENLOUGH)

Following the injury to Niall Bradley, McCallion was asked to take on a lot of the heavy lifting in the Greenlough midfield and performed admirably throughout the season.

DONNCHA GILMORE (STEELSTOWN)

Bursting onto the scene on the back of an All-Ireland minor title with Derry, Gilmore slotted seamlessly into the Steelstown midfield and gave them a real foothold there.

RYAN DEVINE (STEELSTOWN)

Devine was an attacking threat for Brian Óg's from midfield, and showed great leadership throughout their championship campaign.

KEVIN MCCANN (GREENLOUGH)

Another big physical presence for the south Derry men, McCann played a key role in Greenlough's season in the centre of the pitch.

HALF FORWARD LINE

BEN MCCARRON (STEELSTOWN)

McCarron has shown all his power and skill throughout the championship, not least in the last two Ulster championship games when defences have opened up.

RYAN TOHILL (GREENLOUGH)

Tohill is the link man who was the perfect foil for Lynn and Loughlin in the Greenlough attack, taking the pressure off by scoring himself. Hit four points in the win over Slaughtmanus.

ENDA LYNN (GREENLOUGH)

His withdrawal in the final was a blow to Greenlough and gave Steelstown the boost they needed to go on and win the game. As prolific as ever this season.

NEIL FORESTER (STEELSTOWN)

Not a man in Derry would have begrudged Neil Forester the chance to lift the Bateson Sheridan Lee Cup this season. Led by example and had the experience to organise games at key moments.

FULL FORWARD LINE

CAHIR MCMONAGLE (STEELSTOWN)

Pace, trickery and clinical finishing are all in McMonagle's locker. He nailed the pressurised free to take the Derry title and has cut loose in the open spaces of the Ulster IFC.

NIALL LOUGHLIN (GREENLOUGH)

Again the focal point of the Plunkett's attack, Loughlin destroyed Slaughtmanus with 2-6, hit a further 0-6 against Drumsurn and 0-1 in the sticky surroundings of the county final.

MORGAN MURRAY (STEELSTOWN)

Another man to take advantage of Steelstown's free-scoring plan, Murray has used his pace well. Hit a point in the county final.

RUAIRÍ RAFFERTY (DRUMSURN)

Rafferty was crucial in Drumsurn's run to the semi final of the IFC, plundering 2-2 in the quarter final win over Lissan.

