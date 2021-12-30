Search

30 Dec 2021

County Derry Post Sporting Review: July

All-Ireland ecstasy for minor footballers as seniors bow out.

County Derry Post Sporting Review: July

Derry minors celebrate their All-Ireland win. Pic by Sportsfile.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

The minor squad firmly cemented their place among Ulster's 'big boys' as they produced a remarkable run to take the delayed 2020 All-Ireland minor championship.

They began the month by sealing the Ulster crown with a win over Monaghan, when an early Niall O'Donnell goal ultimately proved enough to get the Oakleafers over the line at Healy Park.

Unfortunate to lose Lachlan Murray to a red card, which was later overturned on appeal, the Derry side had been reduced to 13 following a sin binning for Charlie Diamond, but held on for the win.

A 1-14 to 1-7 victory over Leinster champions Meath was to follow the next week as the young side booked their place in the All-Ireland final against Kerry.

And what a game followed. Matthew Downey showed nerves of steel with a late, late penalty to give Derry a historic 2-12 to 1-14 win after a final five minutes of sheer drama.

It was the Oakleafers' first title since 2002, and manager Martin Boyle said the homecoming scenes were reminiscent of the 1990s.

“The scenes coming up the road in Magherafelt, Desertmartin and then in Ballinascreen – it was just incredible,” he said.

“It takes you back to the 90s and the warmth and feel good factor about Derry football. It's just magical.”

“We want to join the big boys in Ulster,” said senior football boss Rory Gallagher before Derry's much anticipated Ulster SFC clash with Donegal.

And Derry came close to toppling one of the big boys. So close. It was only the late swing of Paddy McBrearty's left foot that condemned Derry to a 0-16 to 0-15 defeat.

Derry were left disappointed in Ballybofey. Pic by Sportsfile.

A superb performance had seen the Oakleafers lead at one stage by 0-12 to 0-8, but the Tír Chonaill men reeled them in, pipping them at the post.

Manager Rory Gallagher said these were the days Derry should be looking to be involved in.

“You want to be playing against these teams, that's the best to learn and it is no disrespect to the lower divisions, but it is the Donegals, Tyrones, Monaghans and Armaghs, you have to learn from them,” he said.

“They learn how to win together and lose together. They don't get too up or they don't get too down. I think we were there today.”

However, there was heartbreak for the U20 side as Monaghan came away with a 2-9 to 0-11 win in their Ulster quarter final.

There was Ulster semi final heartbreak for the senior camógs, where a late Megan Kerr goal wasn't enough to prevent a 3-10 to 1-9 loss to neighbours Antrim in Loughgiel.

The senior ladies turned the tables on their Saffron neighbours, avenging their earlier defeat as a Ciara McGurk goal gave them a 1-7 to 0-7 opening win in the TG4 All-Ireland junior championship.

The senior hurlers got their Christy Ring Cup campaign underway with wins over Roscommon and Kildare to end the month as semi finalists, with Odhran McKeever in fine form for the Oakleafers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media