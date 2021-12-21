Ulster derby to kick off Derry's NFL campaign

Brendan Rogers launches an attack in last year's Ulster SFC clash with Armagh. Pic by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile.
Derry have been handed an Ulster derby clash as the opening fixture of their 2022 Division 2 campaign.
Rory Gallagher's side will welcome Down to Owenbeg on Saturday January 29 for a 5.00pm throw-in, following their promotion from Division 3 in 2021.
Derry have also been handed home ties against Cork and Galway, but will travel to face Offaly, Clare, Roscommon and Meath, the latter marking the end of the campaign in Navan on Sunday March 27.
Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly's hurling side also start the campaign with a home fixture, welcoming Sligo to Celtic Park on Saturday February 5 for a 2.00pm throw-in.
The hurlers will again attempt to get out of NHL Division 2B, and have been handed a home tie for the clash with Mayo, to whom they suffered a heavy defeat last season.
Elsewhere, they will travel to Wicklow and Donegal, before concluding the campaign against London at Celtic Park on Sunday March 20.
FIXTURES
FOOTBALL - NFL DIV 2
Derry v Down - Sat Jan 29 - Owenbeg - 5.00pm
Offaly v Derry - Sun Feb 3 - Tullamore - 2.00pm
Derry v Cork - Sun Feb 20 - Owenbeg - 2.00pm
Clare v Derry - Sun Feb 27 - Ennis - 1.00pm
Roscommon v Derry - Sun Mar 13 - Hyde Park - 2.00pm
Derry v Galway - Sun Mar 20 - Owenbeg - 1.00pm
Meath v Derry - Sun Mar 27 - Navan - 2.00pm
HURLING - NHL DIV 2B
Derry v Sligo - Sat Feb 5 - Celtic Park - 2.00pm
Wicklow v Derry - Sun Feb 13 - Aughrim - 1.00pm
Derry v Mayo - Sun Feb 27 - Celtic Park - 2.00pm
Donegal v Derry - Sun Mar 6 - Letterkenny - 2.00pm
Derry v London - Sun Mar 20 - Celtic Park - 12.00pm
