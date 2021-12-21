Ulster derby to kick off Derry's NFL campaign

Derry have been handed an Ulster derby clash as the opening fixture of their 2022 Division 2 campaign.

Rory Gallagher's side will welcome Down to Owenbeg on Saturday January 29 for a 5.00pm throw-in, following their promotion from Division 3 in 2021.

Derry have also been handed home ties against Cork and Galway, but will travel to face Offaly, Clare, Roscommon and Meath, the latter marking the end of the campaign in Navan on Sunday March 27.

Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly's hurling side also start the campaign with a home fixture, welcoming Sligo to Celtic Park on Saturday February 5 for a 2.00pm throw-in.

The hurlers will again attempt to get out of NHL Division 2B, and have been handed a home tie for the clash with Mayo, to whom they suffered a heavy defeat last season.

Elsewhere, they will travel to Wicklow and Donegal, before concluding the campaign against London at Celtic Park on Sunday March 20.

FIXTURES

FOOTBALL - NFL DIV 2

Derry v Down - Sat Jan 29 - Owenbeg - 5.00pm

Offaly v Derry - Sun Feb 3 - Tullamore - 2.00pm

Derry v Cork - Sun Feb 20 - Owenbeg - 2.00pm

Clare v Derry - Sun Feb 27 - Ennis - 1.00pm

Roscommon v Derry - Sun Mar 13 - Hyde Park - 2.00pm

Derry v Galway - Sun Mar 20 - Owenbeg - 1.00pm

Meath v Derry - Sun Mar 27 - Navan - 2.00pm

HURLING - NHL DIV 2B

Derry v Sligo - Sat Feb 5 - Celtic Park - 2.00pm

Wicklow v Derry - Sun Feb 13 - Aughrim - 1.00pm

Derry v Mayo - Sun Feb 27 - Celtic Park - 2.00pm

Donegal v Derry - Sun Mar 6 - Letterkenny - 2.00pm

Derry v London - Sun Mar 20 - Celtic Park - 12.00pm