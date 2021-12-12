Slaughtneil seal Ulster final place with confident win over Dunloy

Ulster senior hurling semi final

Slaughtneil 1-18

Dunloy (Antrim) 0-14

A second half haul of 1-3 from Brendan Rogers helped Slaughtneil defeat Dunloy for a third successive time in the Ulster senior hurling series and set up a final meeting with Ballycran of Down.

The Emmet's started with a strong breeze at their backs in the first half, but Dunloy's short industry saw them open up a two point lead with scores from midfield duo Paul Shields and Keelan Molloy.

Cormac O'Doherty made light of speculation about his injury by slotting a long range free, before Slaughtneil levelled through Chrissy McKaigue on 6 minutes.

Dunloy edged ahead again through Déaglan Smyth, but the Derry champions found their purple patch and finally made use of the breeze as first Brendan Rogers and then Meehaul McGrath opened up a 0-5 to 0-3 lead at the water break.

The Emmet's hit 0-3 without reply to stretch ahead, before Dunloy reeled them in with scores from Eoin O'Neill and Ronan Molloy to trail 0-9 to 0-6 at half time.

With the breeze, Conal Cunning got Dunloy moving, but Slaughtneil picked off scores to maintain their three points gap, until Brendan Rogers' 42nd minute goal left them leading 1-12 to 0-9.

Rogers went on a rampage then, hitting a further two points as Slaughtneil took a 1-14 to 0-10 lead into the second half water break, and every time Dunloy threatened, they found a response.

Cunning and Seaan Elliott hit back for Dunloy, but the Emmet's finished strongly, with a Jack Cassidy point and Meehaul McGrath's third of the afternoon seeing them take victory by 1-18 to 0-14.

The win sets up an Ulster final next Sunday in Corrigan Park against Ballycran of Down, the team who last defeated them in Ulster at the same venue in 2018.

SLAUGHTNEIL: Oisín O'Doherty, Karl McKaigue, Sean Cassidy, Paul McNeill, Shane McGuigan (0-1), Conor McAllister, Meehaul McGrath (0-3), Gerald Bradley, Chrissy McKaigue (0-1), Mark McGuigan, Cormac O'Doherty (0-7f), Brendan Rogers (1-4), Sé McGuigan, Jerome McGuigan, Brian Cassidy (0-1)

SUBS: Jack Cassidy (0-1) for Brian Cassidy (61)

YELLOW: B Cassidy (9), O O'Doherty (55)

DUNLOY: Ryan Elliott, Aaron Crawford, Conor McKinley, Conor Kinsella, Ronan Molloy, Emaon Smyth, Ryan McGarry, Paul Shields (0-2), Keelan Molloy (0-1), Eoin O'Neill (0-2), Kevin Molloy (0-1), Déaglan Smyth (0-1), Nicky McKeague, Conal Cunning (0-6, 0-5f, 0-1 - 45), Seaan Elliott (0-1).

SUBS: Chrissy McMahon for Nicky McKeague (25), Shane Dooey for Déaglan Smyth (50)

YELLOW: P Shields (22)

REF: James Connors (Donegal)