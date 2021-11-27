Institute fall to heavy defeat to Ards at the Brandywell

Institute 0

Ards 3

Ards won comfortably against Institute on another disappointing day for Brian Donaghey and his players at the Brandywell.

Shaun Leppard came to ‘Stute’s rescue just four minutes in on Saturday when he stopped Salou Jallow’s effort on the line. The Ards striker connected well with a volley just 10 yards from goal, but goalkeeper John Connolly was helped out by the defender, who was in the right place at the right time.

There was agony for the home side 10 minutes later who should have scored when Benny McLaughlin went through on goal but was denied by the trailing leg of goalkeeper Brian Neeson, who did enough to keep the ball out.

The opening goal came just before the half hour when David McAllister's corner fell to Thomas Murray at the back post, and he drilled the ball through a crowd and into the net to make it 1-0.

‘Stute then lost Jamie Dunne due to injury and to add insult to injury they fell 2-0 down when Conall Young’s deep cross to the back post was met by McAlister who looped a header back across goal, over Connolly and into the net.

The killer goal came on 70 minutes, and again ‘Stute were unable to deal with a corner sufficiently as Connolly’s punch went directly to Jallow on the edge of the area, and the forward drilled the ball powerfully into the roof of the net to seal the points for Ards.

‘Stute’s miserable day ended with a straight red card for dissent for defender Leppard just three minutes from time.