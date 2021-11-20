Search

20/11/2021

10-man Institute suffer defeat to Loughgall at the Brandywell

Early red card costs 'Stute

Institute

Institute's Benny McLaughlin is tackled by Loughgall's John Scott and Steven Ferguson. Pic: George Sweeney, nwpresspics

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Institute 0

Loughgall 2

A first half red card for Joel Gorman gave Institute little chance as they fell to defeat to Loughgall at the Brandywell.

With just 19 minutes gone, the ‘Stute man challenged Loughgall defender John Scott and referee Gareth Stewart deemed the challenge dangerous and produced the red card.

The 10 men did well in response, but their resistance was finally broken when Nedas Maciulaitis scored just a minute before half time.

The home side dug deep in the second half, while Loughgall failed to assert their numerical advantage in a performance which lacked ambition. However, the visitors made sure of the points with 20 minutes remaining when substitute Mark Patton curled home from 20 yards past an unsighted John Connolly. 

Teams

INSTITUTE: John Connolly, Aidan McCauley, Conor Quigley, Shaun Leppard, Joel Bradley Walsh, Shaun Doherty, Oran Brogan, Brendan McLaughlin, Liam Wash, Joel Gorman, Jamie Dunne.

LOUGHGALL: Berraat Turker, Conor Kerr, Mark Carson, Luke Cartwright, John Scott, Steven Ferguson, Alan Teggart, Andrew Hoey, Nedas Maciulaitis, Jamie Rea, Lorcan Forde.

REFEREE: Gareth Stewart.

