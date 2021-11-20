10-man Institute suffer defeat to Loughgall at the Brandywell

Institute's Benny McLaughlin is tackled by Loughgall's John Scott and Steven Ferguson. Pic: George Sweeney, nwpresspics
Institute 0
Loughgall 2
A first half red card for Joel Gorman gave Institute little chance as they fell to defeat to Loughgall at the Brandywell.
With just 19 minutes gone, the ‘Stute man challenged Loughgall defender John Scott and referee Gareth Stewart deemed the challenge dangerous and produced the red card.
The 10 men did well in response, but their resistance was finally broken when Nedas Maciulaitis scored just a minute before half time.
The home side dug deep in the second half, while Loughgall failed to assert their numerical advantage in a performance which lacked ambition. However, the visitors made sure of the points with 20 minutes remaining when substitute Mark Patton curled home from 20 yards past an unsighted John Connolly.
Teams
INSTITUTE: John Connolly, Aidan McCauley, Conor Quigley, Shaun Leppard, Joel Bradley Walsh, Shaun Doherty, Oran Brogan, Brendan McLaughlin, Liam Wash, Joel Gorman, Jamie Dunne.
LOUGHGALL: Berraat Turker, Conor Kerr, Mark Carson, Luke Cartwright, John Scott, Steven Ferguson, Alan Teggart, Andrew Hoey, Nedas Maciulaitis, Jamie Rea, Lorcan Forde.
REFEREE: Gareth Stewart.
Institute's Benny McLaughlin is tackled by Loughgall's John Scott and Steven Ferguson. Pic: George Sweeney, nwpresspics
Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan: "The Communities Minister initially refused my request for a recognition payment for the sector but eventually made a u-turn on that decision in July."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.