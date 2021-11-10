Search

10/11/2021

We knew the young lads were coming through: Marty Dunne

The goalkeeper was confident the day would come.

We knew the young lads were coming through: Marty Dunne

Reporter:

Orlagh Mullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

By the end of an hour of frantic football in the Derry intermediate championship final, Steelstown goalkeeper Marty Dunne could barely walk. He didn’t care one bit, though.

After sustaining a knee injury, the Derry minor All-Ireland winner was forced off as the game ticked into added time, and with the scores level at 0-8 apiece.

For a man who has spent over two decades fighting for that elusive first club championship title, it was a nervous watch from behind his own goal line.

As he looked on at Neil Forester giving his winning speech and lifting the trophy, he could scarcely believe his eyes.

“It is just sheer disbelief. I couldn’t believe that we had finally gotten over the line after so many years of trying and 21 championship seasons,” he admitted.

“It’s always talked about with us, and it’s always talked about in the papers about that first championship win for the club so it’s incredible to finally get that monkey off our back.

“It’s relief and it’s a joy to finally get there. There’s so many faces on this pitch that have put in huge shifts for this club and for this moment.

“There are underage coaches that have done it for 20 or 30 years, creating all these players that have come through, and it’s taken all those players and more to deliver a championship.

He continued: “It’s a huge community effort and this is just the tip of a very large iceberg of the amount of work that goes in.

“We’re lucky that we get to have these days and have these chances, but the spade work has been done by a lot of other people that won’t get the credit, but we as players know their worth.”

There was always a feeling this year that Steelstown had stepped it up yet another gear following their 2020 defeat.

The introduction of young players like Donncha Gilmore, Oran McMenamin and Morgan Murray added a new lease of life.

“Every year it’s always felt like that team coming behind is always going to be better and although the team has had ups and downs you always feel that the one coming behind is going to add to it and that the championship is not that far away,” explained Dunne.

“That’s always been the case, but to actually do it was the big thing.

“Had we a championship or two in the bag we maybe wouldn’t have made it as nervy there at the end but now the confidence is there that we can achieve titles, and nobody can take that away.

“We knew we were going to fall over the line some day and I’m just thankful that today is that day.

He continued: “It was always going to be a tight game that was going to come down to one or two shots or frees. We knew that coming into it. We were never going to cruise to the win.

“The difference is just that all of our younger boys have good, calm heads on them. The likes of Donncha Gilmore, Oran McMenamin, Ben McCarron, Cahir McMonagle – all of them.

“They’re so good on the ball that there’s only so much that nerves can do. If you’re that good you’re going to create chances and you’re going to score chances, and they did that.”

WATCH: Celebrations as Steelstown clinch historic first championship title

A late Cahir McMonigle free sealed victory over reigning champions Greenlough.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media