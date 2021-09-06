Derry doctor begins trek from Mizen Head to Malin Head

A Derry doctor has set off on a huge running challenge to raise money for two charities close to his heart.

Gavin McAteer set off from Mizen Head in County Cork yesterday and plans to reach Malin Head in Donegal by Saturday evening.

The run from the bottom to the top of Ireland will cover 360 miles.

Gavin, who is a GP at Quayside Medical Centre, is aiming to run 10 hours a day covering between 60 and 70 miles each day.

The money raised by the 43-year-old will be donated to two charities – Action Duchenne and Top of the Hill Youth and Community Group.

Gavin’s son has played football with Top of the Hill for the past eight years, while his friend Kevin O'Doherty's son, Niall, suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a life-limiting condition for which there is currently no cure.

Action Duchenne raises money to support efforts to find a cure for the condition.

A special event is being organised for Saturday morning as Gavin passes through Derry.

He is due to arrive at Guildhall Square around 10am.

There will be an opportunity for people to join Gavin on the run into Derry.

Anyone who would like to join him is asked to meet at the picnic/layby areas between Newbuildings and Derry at 9.45am on Saturday.

Those taking part in the run are asked to wear Action Duchenne T-shirts which will be available to collect from a stall at Foyleside Shopping Centre on Friday, September 10, from 6pm to 9pm.

If you would like to make a donation to Gavin’s charities, check out www.paypal.me/mizen2malin