Search

06/09/2021

Derry doctor begins trek from Mizen Head to Malin Head

Gavin to raise money for Action Duchenne and Top of the Hill Youth and Community Group

Gavin McAteer

Gavin McAteer (centre) pictured his support team before setting off on the run from Mizen Head yesterday.

Reporter:

gary@derrynews.net

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

A Derry doctor has set off on a huge running challenge to raise money for two charities close to his heart.

Gavin McAteer set off from Mizen Head in County Cork yesterday and plans to reach Malin Head in Donegal by Saturday evening.

The run from the bottom to the top of Ireland will cover 360 miles.

Gavin, who is a GP at Quayside Medical Centre, is aiming to run 10 hours a day covering between 60 and 70 miles each day.

The money raised by the 43-year-old will be donated to two charities – Action Duchenne and Top of the Hill Youth and Community Group.

Gavin’s son has played football with Top of the Hill for the past eight years, while his friend Kevin O'Doherty's son, Niall, suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a life-limiting condition for which there is currently no cure.

Action Duchenne raises money to support efforts to find a cure for the condition.

A special event is being organised for Saturday morning as Gavin passes through Derry.

He is due to arrive at Guildhall Square around 10am.

There will be an opportunity for people to join Gavin on the run into Derry.

Anyone who would like to join him is asked to meet at the picnic/layby areas between Newbuildings and Derry at 9.45am on Saturday.

Those taking part in the run are asked to wear Action Duchenne T-shirts which will be available to collect from a stall at Foyleside Shopping Centre on Friday, September 10, from 6pm to 9pm.

If you would like to make a donation to Gavin’s charities, check out www.paypal.me/mizen2malin

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media