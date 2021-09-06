Top spot on the podium for Magherafelt's Fionn McLaughlin

Magherafelt motorsport starlet Fionn McLaughlin put his disappointment from Belguim behind with a win at the PF International Kart Circuit at the weekend.

On the biggest and best track in UK, with the hardest level of drivers in the country compete and Formula 1 drivers cut their teeth, Fionn had a weekend to remember.

On Saturday, with a line up of over 40 drivers, he showed top 10 lap times in practices.

Having worked hard with his team to find the best setup for qualifying, this hard work was a result of pole position on Saturday evening which was amazing to start all the heats on Sunday.

“I did my best this morning with a few problems in this morning races and I feel good about the final this afternoon and I believe we can do the job,” he said ahead of the final qualifying race.

After starting in sixth position for the final, he works his way to the front where he put his head down and close a gap of over two seconds to win the main final of the weekend.