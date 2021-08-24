Popular Bronco/ Heaney Summer Cup returns next week

The Eamonn “Bronco” Bradley/Dennis Heaney, 9-aside football tournament will return to Leafair pitches this month.

Starting next Monday, August 30 at 7pm, the competition will run until Friday, September 3.

As an added bonus this year, there will also be the ‘John Fox Over 40’s Memorial Cup’ on September 4 beginning at 1pm.

As this is the 35th anniversary of the 'Bronco', organisers are expecting some exciting football. The trophy holders from 2019, Bishops, are hoping to retain the trophy.

“This is probably the best summer cup in the North West and with the Pat Harkin ceased these past few years it’s the longest surviving summer cup in Derry,” manager Brendan McDonald says. “It’s very prestigious and an honour to take part in this tournament.”

Organisor Martin McGilloway said: “Over the past 35 year we’ve had players like, Tony O’Doherty, Donal O’Doherty, Paul Ramsey, Liam Bonner, Paul McGuinness, Liam and Derek Coyle, Eamonn Quigley, Neil McCafferty, James McClean, Paddy and Harry McCourt, Stevie Johnstone, Ruairi Boyle, Ryan McBride, Kevin and Ryan The McCready Brothers, The Barnfield Brothers, Gary, Eddie, Barney, The Brown Brother, Conor, Gareth, Apple and Patrick Doherty and many more all passing through since 1986.

“We’ve had some great teams such as Gary Barnfield’s Ardamoyle Celtic, Micky Kavanagh’s

Shantallow Celtic, P.G. Gallagher’s Foyle Harps, Micky McNaught ‘s Annies Bar and Martin Sheehan’s Celtic Bar. And of course, Foxy’s Wolves with the late John Foz, but most of all Eamonn “Peggy” McCourt’s Telstar.

“The Bronco Bradley/Dennis Heaney committee would like to take this opportunity to remember our comrade and friend Peggy. To honour him with this year’s 35th anniversary, we will present ‘The Peggy McCourt Player of the Tournament’ trophy. He passed away on January 23 of this year and we would like to send our condolences to Peggy’s family, Majella, Shauna, Sinead, Eamonn, Danielle and Ryan and all his grandchildren and his brothers. Peggy will be sorely missed for his input in this and other volunteer’s competitions in his home town, Derry. RIP Peggy.

We would also like to thank our long term sponsors the Celtic Bar and all our other sponsors for their

generosity over the years.

The tournament kicks off on Monday, August 30 at 7pm.

The Fixtures

Monday 30th August 20

7.00pm

Rosemount V Foyle Harps

8.00pm

Ballymac Celtic V Moran Bar

Tuesday 31th August

7.00pm

Celtic Bar V Georges Bar

8.00pm

Goldswifts V Bishops Bar

1st Semi Final

Wednesday, September 1, 7pm

2nd Semi Final

Thursday, September 2, 7pm

Final

Friday, September 3, 8pm