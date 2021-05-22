Contact

Brett McGinty makes it 2-0 after dominant display in Coventry

Former Oakleaf boxer turns on the style for watching fans

Brett McGinty

Brett McGinty celebrates his victory.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Brett McGinty made it 2-0 in his professional career as he dominated Dwain Grant in Coventry this evening.

The former Oakleaf boxer was in splendid form and determined to put on a show for his watching fans, dominating from the first bell on the way to an impressive victory.

McGinty was the 40-36 winner on the judges’ score cards come the end of the four rounds, and he achieved the margin by using his jab, but especially good shots to the body throughout.

“There’s still tons to learn and improve on, but I was really happy with the performance,” he said afterwards. “It was great to have my fans in the arena. I really missed them on my debut and it was fantastic to have them here. I can’t wait for my next fight.”

