Brett McGinty makes it 2-0 after dominant display in Coventry

Contact
Brett McGinty celebrates his victory.
Brett McGinty made it 2-0 in his professional career as he dominated Dwain Grant in Coventry this evening.
The former Oakleaf boxer was in splendid form and determined to put on a show for his watching fans, dominating from the first bell on the way to an impressive victory.
McGinty was the 40-36 winner on the judges’ score cards come the end of the four rounds, and he achieved the margin by using his jab, but especially good shots to the body throughout.
“There’s still tons to learn and improve on, but I was really happy with the performance,” he said afterwards. “It was great to have my fans in the arena. I really missed them on my debut and it was fantastic to have them here. I can’t wait for my next fight.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Ethan Doherty starred in Derry's win over Fermanagh on Saturday evening in Owenbeg. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Brian Óg McGilligan comes into the Derry team for Sunday's visit to Kildare. (Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.