Derry's newest sporting club prepares for first session

The Oakleaf Lions, a local Special Olympics team, are getting up and going later this month.

Based in County Derry, the club are hosting a 'come and try' session on Saturday, May 29 at 2.45pm in Dungiven Sports Centre and there has been a very positive response so far.

The event will take place outdoors and athletes are encouraged to arrive kitted out for the weather.

The Young Athletes Programme is a play and sports activity programme for children from four to 12 years of age with an intellectual disability.

It introduces children to a wide variety of play activities in a familiar, supportive and fun environment, where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

Anyone wishing to attend must contact Maeve Kilpatrick of Special Olympics Ulster on 07436 031 654 for more details.

