Derry's newest sporting club prepares for first session

Contact
The Oakleaf Lions, a local Special Olympics team, are getting up and going later this month.
Based in County Derry, the club are hosting a 'come and try' session on Saturday, May 29 at 2.45pm in Dungiven Sports Centre and there has been a very positive response so far.
The event will take place outdoors and athletes are encouraged to arrive kitted out for the weather.
The Young Athletes Programme is a play and sports activity programme for children from four to 12 years of age with an intellectual disability.
It introduces children to a wide variety of play activities in a familiar, supportive and fun environment, where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.
Anyone wishing to attend must contact Maeve Kilpatrick of Special Olympics Ulster on 07436 031 654 for more details.
ALSO READ - Ballinderry Féile teams to unite in support of Kevin McIvor. CLICK HERE...
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.