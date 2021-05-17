All-Ireland winning teams unite to raise money for Kevin

Ballinderry Shamrocks are bring their back to back All-Ireland Féile winning teams for a charity game to raise funds for Kevin McIvor.

Kevin, now 36, was born with a neurological condition, but wasn’t aware of this until he was 16 when he contacted his GP with back pain. After continuing with his life as best he could, he collapsed last year in his garden with back and leg pain.

Kevin travelled to Istanbul last month to meet a specialist and will surgery within a matter of months, which will cost in the region of £50,000.

A crowdfunding page as raised £21K so far and Ballinderry are aiming to help raise the remainder.

On Friday, June 25, their 1996 and 1997 U14 Féile teams will play in a novel charity game with all the funds going help Kevin and his family.

“We are trying to raise as much money for Kevin and his family as possible,” said Philip Muldoon, one of the organisers.

“We want the good people off Ballinderry and surrounding areas who want to come along and donate on the night off the match to keep the date free.

“To any business people who like to sponsor a prize for the raffle in the Bridge bar after they can do so by contacting myself or Karl Conlan.

“Kevin is going to need a lot off help post and pre surgery this will go a long way to doing that.

To mark the occasion Noel O'Neill of Ardmore based company ND Sports has made the 'outstanding' gesture of sponsoring a one-off retro top for both teams.

For further information contact Philip 07989964991 or Karl 07841117146.

