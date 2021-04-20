One win in 30 games against Dundalk - Can Derry City change that tonight?

Derry City are hoping to add to Dundalk's misery at the Brandywell this evening, but to do so they will have to end a long-running record of poor results against the Lilywhites. Kick off 7:45pm.

Dundalk have lorded it over the Candystripes in recent years, winning 10 of 15 games in all competitions since Ryan McBride inspired Derry to a win over them back in 2017. It has been one-way traffic, but that is a statistic which City will have to change if they are to finally move off the bottom of the Premier Division.

Dundalk have not lost a game at the Brandywell since November 2, 2012 when they lost 4-0, and over 8 years has passed since that meeting.

Declan Devine’s team ended a run of four success defeats when they drew with Drogheda United at the weekend, but along with Dundalk, they are one of only two teams without a Premier Division victory after five weeks.

Both teams are therefore desperate for the win, and with Dundalk in a chaotic state off the pitch – manager Shane Keegan and coaches Filippo Giovagnoli and Guiseppe Rossi have all left the club in recent days – now could be a good time for City to face their great rivals.

Declan Devine is paying no attention to the comings and goings at Dundalk however, insisting it does not change the talent they have at their disposal ahead of tomorrow night’s game.

“Dundalk have probably got the best squad in the league,” he said.

“I was at the game on Saturday and you look at the bench and you have Cherrie, Sloggett, McEleney, Junior and McMillan and they have just signed a guy from America who was in Valencia’s first team. “They have so many quality players, so don’t get caught up in the fact that they have a low points tally and that they are where they are. They were very good for periods against St. Pat’s and they will be coming here and it will be a good game.”

Derry City and Dundalk are the only teams in the Premier Division without a win yet, and while the pressure grows with each passing game, the City boss seems content with the progress he feels his team is making.

“It’s a game we have to look forward to,” he said.

“A lot of teams are still finding their way and still finding their identity in terms of their patterns of play. We are staying positive. I have seen glimpses in all our games, except Longford, that what we’re trying to do here is going to work. There’s nothing in the league here that scares me. Everybody on their day is capable of winning games in this league. We are getting close. We are giving ourselves a mountain to climb with the goals we concede but we also have to be better in how we penetrate teams at the other end.”