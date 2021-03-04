Derry sporting star backs fundraising event in aid of the blind

Derry's Paralympian star Jason Smyth is delighted to support Move into the Light in aid of National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI)

It's a virtual fundraising event and NCBI are calling the public to join in celebrating brighter times ahead.

Move into the Light is a national campaign to a 30-minute activity for 30 consecutive days throughout March, April or May.

It's all about movement - walk, run, cycle, swim, or just exercise in any way you want.

Move your way in memory of a loved one, yourself or the 55,000 people living with sight loss in Ireland.

“I am delighted to support Move into the Light for NCBI." commented Move into the Light ambassador Smyth, a native of Eglinton.

"For many, the Covid 19 pandemic and lockdowns have meant their health and fitness is taking a back seat, but by walking, running, cycling or swimming 30 minutes a day for 30 days, you will not only feel the benefits internally but will be making a real difference for those living with sight loss in Ireland.”

Chris White, NCBI CEO, also commented.

“We know this is a difficult time for everyone. The demand for NCBI services has remained high through the pandemic as Covid19 has also robbed people of their sense of touch, which is vital for blind or vision impaired people and led to increased feelings of isolation and vulnerability," he said.

"We’re here offering an extensive range of practical, emotional and technological support either online or phone, as well as in person. Fundraising for NCBI is an opportunity to recoup some financial losses endured and ensure we can continue to support the 55,000 children and adults living with sight loss in Ireland in 2021 and beyond.”

Register for FREE today at NCBI.ie, and you will receive a motivating podcast from NCBI.