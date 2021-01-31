Derry City FC issues 'lockdown challenge' to its supporters

Contact
Derry City has issued a fitness challenge to supporters
Pre-season for the 2021 season gets back underway next week and with that in mind, Derry City in the Community are encouraging supporters to keep active and be in with the chance to win a prize.
Taking the lead from the Newstalk “100 Days of Walking” and many of the 5k challenges from 2020, the aim is to get Derry City supporters active in February.
The health benefits of regular exercise are well known and with lockdown, it is even more important to make sure you make time in your week for some regular exercise. With gyms and leisure centres closed, the city has seen a vast increase in walkers, joggers and cyclists.
50k seems like a big target but that is just over 1.5k a day, or a couple of 5ks in a week. And you can complete it whatever way you want – walking, jogging, cycling. We just want people to get involved and exercise regularly during the month.
The club ask people to follow all government protocols and only exercise with current guidelines. The virus still poses a significant risk, and we all should be aware of that. Please avoid busy paths and walkways and leave plenty of distance between you and other members of the public.
It has been great to see so many people wearing their Derry City merchandise out and about and if you are taking part, the club would love to see you posting pictures of your activity and tagging Derry City FC in them. Please tag in you pictures and videos on the club's Twitter or Instagram accounts
You do not need to be based locally to take part, the aim is to get City fans around the world involved in this initiative. This “lockdown challenge” is open to City supporters of any age.
How do I take part?
Exercise during February and track your distance – this can be screenshots of your smartwatch, stepcounter, regular photos of your exercise.
At the end of the month, those who participated will be asked to submit their evidence for validation.
All valid entries will be entered into an open draw for a prize.
