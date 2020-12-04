Peter Cherrie announces departure from Derry City

Contact
Peter Cherrie has left Derry City after two years at the club.
Peter Cherrie has announced that he will not be returning to Derry City next season.
The 37-year old has spent the last two year at the Brandywell and made 58 appearances in all.
“I would like to inform you that my time at Derry City has come to an end,” he said. “I really enjoyed my time at Derry and have met lots of really lovely people and made some lasting friendships.
“It was a home away from home and I have so many people to thank. I will start with y teams mates and the backroom staff. Thanks for everything you have done for me. There’s so many people that you don’t see that do so much behind the scenes – the kit men, the camera man and photographers.
“To the office staff, the media and the match day stewards I just want to say thank you to you all.
“To all the supporters and individual supporters groups I have met and my sponsors, you have been absolutely amazing. All of these people here I have mentioned have made my time so enjoyable and 2 years I will never forget.
“I hope we will all meet again soon.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.