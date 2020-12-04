Contact

Peter Cherrie announces departure from Derry City

Goalkeeper grateful after two memorable years at the Brandywell

Peter Cherrie

Peter Cherrie has left Derry City after two years at the club.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

Peter Cherrie has announced that he will not be returning to Derry City next season.

The 37-year old has spent the last two year at the Brandywell and made 58 appearances in all.

“I would like to inform you that my time at Derry City has come to an end,” he said. “I really enjoyed my time at Derry and have met lots of really lovely people and made some lasting friendships.

“It was a home away from home and I have so many people to thank. I will start with y teams mates and the backroom staff. Thanks for everything you have done for me. There’s so many people that you don’t see that do so much behind the scenes – the kit men, the camera man and photographers.

“To the office staff, the media and the match day stewards I just want to say thank you to you all.

“To all the supporters and individual supporters groups I have met and my sponsors, you have been absolutely amazing. All of these people here I have mentioned have made my time so enjoyable and 2 years I will never forget.

“I hope we will all meet again soon.”

