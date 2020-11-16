Contact

Saturday Morning League gets the green light to return next week

Full set of fixtures to be played after six-week break

SML

The Mintbet North West Saturday Morning League will return on November 28. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

The Mintbet North West Saturday Morning League will resume next Saturday, November 28 after a six-week break.

Derry City and Strabane District Council have advised the association that local pitches will reopen and there will be a full programme of action.

The league started on September 19 after a six-month break but only ran until October 10 before it shut down again. The organisation are hoping that upon the resumption, that as well as weekly league games in the Premier Division and Championship, the Gilfillan Cup will be played to a finish, with the quarterfinals set for Saturday, December 5, and the final itself the traditional date of December 26.

 

Upcoming Fixtures

Saturday 28th November 2020

Premiership

Brewsters v City Colts @ Prehen 1

Rosemount v Brandywell Harps @ Brooke park

Maiden City v Clifton Villa @ Lisnagelvin 2

Creggan Swift’s v Sion Swift’s @ Brandywell Stadium

DuPont v Ballymoor @ Clooney West 2

 

Championship

Strabane Athletic v Churchill Colts @ Melvin

Banagher Athletic v Magee @ St Columbs Stadium

Sperrin Rovers v Phoenix Athletic Colts @ Prehen 4

Mourne Celtic v Culmore Colts @ Camus Park

Tamnaherin Celtic v Foreglen United @ Lettetershandoney)

