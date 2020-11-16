Saturday Morning League gets the green light to return next week

Contact
The Mintbet North West Saturday Morning League will return on November 28. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
The Mintbet North West Saturday Morning League will resume next Saturday, November 28 after a six-week break.
Derry City and Strabane District Council have advised the association that local pitches will reopen and there will be a full programme of action.
The league started on September 19 after a six-month break but only ran until October 10 before it shut down again. The organisation are hoping that upon the resumption, that as well as weekly league games in the Premier Division and Championship, the Gilfillan Cup will be played to a finish, with the quarterfinals set for Saturday, December 5, and the final itself the traditional date of December 26.
Upcoming Fixtures
Saturday 28th November 2020
Premiership
Brewsters v City Colts @ Prehen 1
Rosemount v Brandywell Harps @ Brooke park
Maiden City v Clifton Villa @ Lisnagelvin 2
Creggan Swift’s v Sion Swift’s @ Brandywell Stadium
DuPont v Ballymoor @ Clooney West 2
Championship
Strabane Athletic v Churchill Colts @ Melvin
Banagher Athletic v Magee @ St Columbs Stadium
Sperrin Rovers v Phoenix Athletic Colts @ Prehen 4
Mourne Celtic v Culmore Colts @ Camus Park
Tamnaherin Celtic v Foreglen United @ Lettetershandoney)
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.