Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry men help Dundalk secure a lucrative place among the elite of European football

Irish club make it into group stages of Europa League

Derry men help Dundalk secure a lucrative place among the elite of European football

Patrick McEleney played a key role in tonight's match.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry men Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy tonight helped Dundalk make a bit of Irish football history.

The two men were part of the Dundalk side which beat Faroe Islands opponents KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin to secure a place in the group stages of the Europa League.

It's been estimated that making the group stages is worth €3m to the Irish club.

McEleney and Duffy both put in impressive performances as Dundalk secured a 3-1 victory tonight.

They can now look forward to the opportunity to play against some of the top teams in Europe.

Among the teams left in the competition are Arensal, Spurs, AC Milan, Roma and Celtic.

The draw for the group stage will be made on Friday.

Only twice has an Irish club reached the group stages of a European competition, with both occasions coming within the last decade.

Shamrock Rovers did it back in 2011, but failed to pick up a single point in their six Group A matches, despite some memorable moments - including taking the lead against Tottenham Hotspur at the old White Hart Lane.

Dundalk managed the feat themselves five years later.

Although they too finished bottom of their group, they gave a better account of themselves, picking up four points, including a victory against Maccabi Tel Aviv at Tallaght Stadium.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie