Callum Brown's future with GWS Giants to be decided in 'the coming weeks'

Callum Brown's future with AFL club GWS Giants is 'being worked through', the club have stated.

The Limavady man, who won Ulster minor and U20 medals with Derry, signed for the Sydney based club at the start of the 2019 season.

He joined the club in October 2018 and his two-year international B rookie contract expires at the end of October this season.

“This is currently being worked through and is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks,” a club spokesperson told the County Derry Post, in relation to Brown's current contract status.

“Due to the effects of Covid-19, the AFL is yet to finalise the list sizes which is leaving a number of things up in the air.”

Brown was identified by the Giants' Irish scouting program in July 2017 and undertook a 12-month trial process with the club.

“Callum really impressed when he spent time at the club earlier this year,” stated List Manager Jason McCartney during the trial process.

“He’s an incredibly athletic and skilful player and showed an ability to pick up the nuances of AFL footy during some intensive training sessions.

“We know it takes some time to adapt to our game and we won’t put any pressure on him but as an 18-year-old, he’s a really exciting prospect.”

Brown has yet to make his AFL debut, but scored on his first outing for the club's reserve team, a defeat to fellow city side Sydney Swans on his first outing in the NEAFL.

It follows the news of another former Derry underage star, Conor Glass, set to move back to Ireland after a spell with Melbourne based club Hawthorn.