Magherafelt Sky Blues appoint new management team

Magherafelt Sky Blues manager David Kelly has announced his new management team ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Formed in 1970, this season is their 50th year in existence.

Kelly has recruited Gary Rafferty as his Assistant Manager and Stevie Jordan as coach.

Jordan has returned to Senior football after being involved with the club's youth teams in recent years.

"Everyone at the club would like to wish this trio the best of luck for the 2020/21 season and with their combined skills and experience we all look forward to exciting times ahead," read a statement on their social media.