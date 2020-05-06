Rainey player shortlisted for All-Ireland league award

Contact
Rainey's Brad Roberts has been revealed as finalist for Friday's Energia All Ireland League Player of the Year Rugby Awards.
Peter Cashel from Dungannon RFC in Tyrone and Scott Finlay from Malone RFC in Antrim named as finalists for Men’s Try of the Year Award
Energia AIL Awards to feature guest appearances from Irish Rugby Players Peter O’Mahony, Keith Earls, Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour and Irish Rugby Men’s National Team Head Coach Andy Farrell and Women’s Head Coach Adam Griggs
Hosted by Mario Rosenstock with some surprise impersonations
Energia, title sponsor of the All Ireland League and one of Ireland’s leading energy suppliers, have revealed the Energia AIL awards shortlist and full line up of special guests ahead of the virtual rugby awards broadcast at 8pm on Friday 8th May 2020 across Energia’s YouTube and Facebook channels.
Rugby fans across the country will be in for a full line-up of special guests including Irish Rugby Players Peter O’Mahony, Keith Earls, Joey Carberry, Jordan Larmour and Irish Rugby Coach Andy Farrell all presenting awards on the night.
This year’s awards, hosted by Irish actor and comedian Mario Rosenstock alongside some of his favourite rugby impersonations, will celebrate the action both on and off the pitch and highlight some of the real skill, talent and incredible rugby we have seen from the players, as well as recognising all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes from clubs, volunteers and coaches who went above and beyond for the league.
Energia AIL Award Shortlists include:
Men’s Player of the Year
Div 1A: Brian Hayes, Cork Constitution
Div 1B: Miah Cronin, Highfield
Div 2A: Brad Roberts, Rainey OB
Div 2B: Killian Marmion, Greystones
Div 2C: Paul O’Loghlen, Skerries
Women’s Player of the Year
Hannah O’Connor – Blackrock College
Chloe Pearse – UL Bohemian
Steph Carroll – Railway Union
Try of the Year award
Conor O’Brien – Nenagh Ormond RFC
Peter Cashel – Dungannon RFC
Jack Crowley – Cork Constitution FC
Kelvin Brown – Shannon RFC
Scott Finlay – Malone RFC
Women’s Try of the Year award
Nichola Fryday – Old Belvedere RFC
Alana McInerney – UL Bohemian RFC
Stephanie Nunan – UL Bohemian RFC
Jenni Burke – Blackrock College
Other awards on the evening include Rising Star of each division, Coach of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, Club Scene Award, and the new Energia Positive Energy Award, which will be awarded to the team or player who has embraced the positive energy mentality and went above and beyond for the league.
Energia are hosting the virtual awards to help lift positive energy and give everyone involved in rugby and the league something to celebrate during these challenging times. In the current unprecedented climate where sport has been postponed, Energia is determined to bring everyone together from the safety of their home for the first virtual Energia AIL Awards.
Certainly, an evening in the rugby calendar you will not want to miss. Tune into Energia’s YouTube or Facebook on Friday 8th at 8pm for the awards live stream.
