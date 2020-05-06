Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Rainey player shortlisted for All-Ireland league award

Brad Roberts in running for Division 2A player of the season

Rainey player shortlisted for All-Ireland league award

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Rainey's Brad Roberts has been revealed as finalist for Friday's Energia All Ireland League Player of the Year Rugby Awards.

Peter Cashel from Dungannon RFC in Tyrone and Scott Finlay from Malone RFC in Antrim named as finalists for Men’s Try of the Year Award

Energia AIL Awards to feature guest appearances from Irish Rugby Players Peter O’Mahony, Keith Earls, Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour and Irish Rugby Men’s National Team Head Coach Andy Farrell and Women’s Head Coach Adam Griggs
Hosted by Mario Rosenstock with some surprise impersonations

Energia, title sponsor of the All Ireland League and one of Ireland’s leading energy suppliers, have revealed the Energia AIL awards shortlist and full line up of special guests ahead of the virtual rugby awards broadcast at 8pm on Friday 8th May 2020 across Energia’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

 Rugby fans across the country will be in for a full line-up of special guests including Irish Rugby Players Peter O’Mahony, Keith Earls, Joey Carberry, Jordan Larmour and Irish Rugby Coach Andy Farrell all presenting awards on the night.

 This year’s awards, hosted by Irish actor and comedian Mario Rosenstock alongside some of his favourite rugby impersonations, will celebrate the action both on and off the pitch and highlight some of the real skill, talent and incredible rugby we have seen from the players, as well as recognising all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes from clubs, volunteers and coaches who went above and beyond for the league.

Energia AIL Award Shortlists include:

Men’s Player of the Year

Div 1A: Brian Hayes, Cork Constitution
Div 1B: Miah Cronin, Highfield
Div 2A: Brad Roberts, Rainey OB
Div 2B: Killian Marmion, Greystones
Div 2C: Paul O’Loghlen, Skerries

Women’s Player of the Year

Hannah O’Connor – Blackrock College
Chloe Pearse – UL Bohemian
Steph Carroll – Railway Union

Try of the Year award 

Conor O’Brien – Nenagh Ormond RFC
Peter Cashel – Dungannon RFC
Jack Crowley – Cork Constitution FC
Kelvin Brown – Shannon RFC
Scott Finlay – Malone RFC

Women’s Try of the Year award

Nichola Fryday – Old Belvedere RFC
Alana McInerney – UL Bohemian RFC
Stephanie Nunan – UL Bohemian RFC
Jenni Burke – Blackrock College
 

Other awards on the evening include Rising Star of each division, Coach of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, Club Scene Award, and the new Energia Positive Energy Award, which will be awarded to the team or player who has embraced the positive energy mentality and went above and beyond for the league.

Energia are hosting the virtual awards to help lift positive energy and give everyone involved in rugby and the league something to celebrate during these challenging times. In the current unprecedented climate where sport has been postponed, Energia is determined to bring everyone together from the safety of their home for the first virtual Energia AIL Awards.

Certainly, an evening in the rugby calendar you will not want to miss. Tune into Energia’s YouTube or Facebook on Friday 8th at 8pm for the awards live stream.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie