Popular summer football tournament in Derry called off because of coronavirus pandemic

One of Derry's best known summer football competitions has been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Eamon (Bronco) Bradley/Dennis Heaney summer cup tournament is the latest event to fall victim to the virus.

Organizer Martin Mc Galloway said: "The committee met last week and has confirmed that this year’s competition will not go ahead because of the coronavirus.

"The committee is extremely disappointed as this year will be the 35th anniversary of the tournament.

"The competition has been run in the Shantallow area of the city in memory of Vol. Eamon (Bronco) Bradley and Vol. Denis Heaney and is considered by many in the city as the premier summer cup tournament which has seen many teams throughout and outside the city playing in front of big attendance who regularly turn up at the Leafair pitches.

"The committee would like to thank Martin Sheehan and all the other sponsors of the competition over the last 35years and hope next year’s competition will be another great success."