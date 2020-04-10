Derry captain among 32 players appealing for everyone to stay at home

Derry senior football captain Chrissy McKaigue is one of 32 GAA players from across Ireland urging people to stay at home and help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Forever Ireland Events posted a video on their Facebook page, with stars from across Ireland urging everyone to stay at home and do their bit to stop the spread of the current pandemic.

In addition, the Irish FA, Ulster GAA and Ulster rugby have made a joint appeal for everyone to stay at home this weekend.

