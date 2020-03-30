Brandywell voted top ground in NI

The Brandywell has been chosen as the best football ground in Northern Ireland.

The ground, which has undergone a major renovation programme in recent years, is. of course, home to Derry City who play in the southern League of Ireland.

However, Irish League Institute has also been using the Brandywell in recent seasons after their Drumahoe ground was destroyed in floods in 2017.

As a result, the Brandywell was included in a recent poll to find the best football stadium in the North.

The vote was organised by the NI Ground Hopper Twitter account.

Followers of the account were asked to choose their favourite ground.

After a number of rounds, the two remaining stadiums were the Brandywell and Shamrock Park, home to Portadown Football Club.

Once again, people were asked to choose their favourite and the Brandywell emerged victorious.

The accolade will be seen as a resounding seal of approval for the renovation project which has taken place at the local stadium in recent years.

Among the works carried out as part of the Brandywell Regeneration Project was a new 955 seater stand incorporating new changing rooms, media facilities, meeting spaces, safety control centre.

The new stand was named after former Derry striker Mark Farren who died in 2016.

As well as the new stand, the redevelopment project consisted of a new synthetic turf pitch, a standalone dog track, the refurbishment of the south-end stand and additional car parking as well as substantial improvement works across the stadium, including the replacement of the boundary walls to the wider Brandywell site.

The work on the Brandywell has brought the existing capacity of the ground to approximately 3,700.

In 2018, the Brandywell was renamed the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in honour of the club's former captain who died suddenly in 2017 at the age of only 27.