Derry City remain in lockdown

Derry City will review their decision to cancel training throughout the club this weekend.

In the week that the Candystripes should have been preparing for the visit of Shamrock Rovers, Declan Devine and his players have been sent home, as have all the underage teams in the club.

A statement explaining the decision was released earlier this week.

“We believe this is the safest option for our players, their families and the community in general, it read.

“Individual training programmes have been given to the players and remote monitoring via GPS will be used to assess the players’ progress.

“The manager and staff will be in regular contact with the players via phone/social media. DCFC Physio Michael Hegarty, will coordinate treatment of the injured players, taking the appropriate precautions.

“We are in daily contact with the FAI regarding this fast changing situation and we will notify our season ticket holders and fans of any relevant updates. We hope that all teams will follow suit and we have comminicated the above to the FAI.”