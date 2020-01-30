Oakleaf ABC to host Derry and District Championships this weekend

Oakleaf ABC will host the Derry and District Championships on Sunday, February 2nd.

Weigh-ins take place from 9.30a.m.-10.30a.m.

Skill bouts will take place from 10.30a.m.m until 12 noon with the championships getting underway at 12 noon.

Over 100 of Derry's top underage boxing prospects are expected to take part in the competition which has featured former professional, Paul McCloskey, Eamonn O'Kane, Sean McGlinchey, Tyrone McCullagh and Connor Coyle in recent years.