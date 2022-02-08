Love is in the Air at Foyleside

The most romantic time of the year is almost upon us, and to celebrate, Foyleside Shopping Centre will be sending a lucky couple off to the City of Love!

This is a prize that Cupid himself would be proud of. The winning couple will jet off on a weekend trip to Paris, one of the world’s most beautiful cities, on Saturday September 3 and will return on Monday September 5.

If you’re not in, you can’t win, and entry couldn’t be simpler. Simply fill in a form with your contact details, and pop it into the post box which will be located on Level 2, outside Boots.

The competition commences on Friday February 4 and it will end on Saturday February 12.

Along with the Weekend in Paris competition, we will also be having some fun in the centre on Saturday February 12 with the Foyleside Hot Seat event!

Local entertainer Micky Doherty will be in the centre on the day hosting this special Valentine’s event. He will be inviting couples, friends, and family members onstage to take part in a ‘How well do you know each other’ quiz game.

Entrants will then have the chance to compete for Foyleside Gift Cards, but that’s not all: FIVE extra entries for the Weekend in Paris competition will also be up for grabs! If you’re dreaming of a breath-taking cruise down the Seine, you won’t want to miss this.

This event will take place from 2pm-4pm on Level 2, outside Boots.

Fergal Rafferty, Foyleside Centre Manager, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Hays Travel to give a lucky couple the chance to visit one of the world’s most extraordinary cities. Our Valentine’s Day event in the centre will be full of love and laughs, with gift cards and multiple competition entries there for the taking. if you’re not in, you can’t win, so we encourage all Foyleside visitors to get involved in our first major competition of 2022.”

So, why not visit Foyleside to pick up those last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts? Who knows, you might even come home to your dearly beloved with flight tickets to Paris in your pocket!

