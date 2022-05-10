Search

10 May 2022

D&D Summer football returns this evening!

Games at Lisneal and Newbuildings kick off summer league

D&D

The D&D will return this evening with games at Lisneal and Newbuildings.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

10 May 2022 1:18 PM

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

The popular D&D Summer League returns tonight.

There will be two games this evening, with others following during the week in the first round of games of what is hoped will be months of enjoyable action involving some well known teams from the city and beyond.

This year’s summer league will be sponsored by Kelly’s Euro Spar, representatives of which will be at the opening game of the league tonight at Lisneal College. Maiden City will take on Goldswifts at Lisneal at 6;30pm, while Newbuildings will host Creggan Swifts at the slightly later kick-off time of 6:45pm.

All games 6.45pm kick off unless otherwise stated:

 

RD 1 LEAGUE FIXTURES

Tonight

Maiden City v Goldswifts (6:30pm)

Newbuildings v Creggan Swifts

Wednesday

Phoenix v Culmore – Swilly Stadium

McAlinden Cup (pre-lim game)

Monday, May 16

Foyle Harps v Goldswifts – Swilly Stadium

 

RD 2 LEAGUE GAMES

Tuesday, May 17

Newell v Culmore 

Wednesday, May 18

Creggan Sw v Maiden City 

Thursday, May 19

Goldswifts v Foyle Harps 

Phoenix v Newbuildings 

 

McAlinden Cup QF

(To be played Sun 22nd May 12pm KO)

Foyle Harps/Goldswifts v Culmore

TOTH v Phoenix

Creggan Swifts v Newell

Newbuildings v Maiden City

Local News

