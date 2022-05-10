D&D Summer football returns this evening!

The D&D will return this evening with games at Lisneal and Newbuildings.
The popular D&D Summer League returns tonight.
There will be two games this evening, with others following during the week in the first round of games of what is hoped will be months of enjoyable action involving some well known teams from the city and beyond.
This year’s summer league will be sponsored by Kelly’s Euro Spar, representatives of which will be at the opening game of the league tonight at Lisneal College. Maiden City will take on Goldswifts at Lisneal at 6;30pm, while Newbuildings will host Creggan Swifts at the slightly later kick-off time of 6:45pm.
All games 6.45pm kick off unless otherwise stated:
RD 1 LEAGUE FIXTURES
Tonight
Maiden City v Goldswifts (6:30pm)
Newbuildings v Creggan Swifts
Wednesday
Phoenix v Culmore – Swilly Stadium
McAlinden Cup (pre-lim game)
Monday, May 16
Foyle Harps v Goldswifts – Swilly Stadium
RD 2 LEAGUE GAMES
Tuesday, May 17
Newell v Culmore
Wednesday, May 18
Creggan Sw v Maiden City
Thursday, May 19
Goldswifts v Foyle Harps
Phoenix v Newbuildings
McAlinden Cup QF
(To be played Sun 22nd May 12pm KO)
Foyle Harps/Goldswifts v Culmore
TOTH v Phoenix
Creggan Swifts v Newell
Newbuildings v Maiden City
