Northern Ireland handed Euro 2022 play-off clash with Ukraine

Northern Ireland ladies manager Kenny Shiels (Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile)
Kenny Shiels' Northern Ireland women's team have been drawn against Ukraine in the play-offs for a place at Euro 2022.
Their final two Group C games to edge out Wales on head-to-head away goals and secure second place behind Norway.
The former Derry City boss will have to hatch a plan to take on Ukraine, who overtook the Republic of Ireland in their final Group I match to claim the runners-up spot behind Germany.
Russia will face Portugal, while the Czech Republic will take on Switzerland.
The fixtures to take place over two legs from 7 to 13 April.
Euro 2022 will see 16 nations compete during July, with the final to be played at Wembley.
Northern Ireland were beaten 6-0 by England in a behind-closed-doors friendly at St George's Park last week.
Kenny's son Dean, the Northern Ireland Women's Assistant Manager, has been appointed as manager of Irish Premiership side Dungannon Swifts.
