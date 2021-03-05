Northern Ireland handed Euro 2022 play-off clash with Ukraine

Kenny Shiels' Northern Ireland women's team have been drawn against Ukraine in the play-offs for a place at Euro 2022.

Their final two Group C games to edge out Wales on head-to-head away goals and secure second place behind Norway.

The former Derry City boss will have to hatch a plan to take on Ukraine, who overtook the Republic of Ireland in their final Group I match to claim the runners-up spot behind Germany.

Russia will face Portugal, while the Czech Republic will take on Switzerland.

The fixtures to take place over two legs from 7 to 13 April.

Euro 2022 will see 16 nations compete during July, with the final to be played at Wembley.

Northern Ireland were beaten 6-0 by England in a behind-closed-doors friendly at St George's Park last week.

Kenny's son Dean, the Northern Ireland Women's Assistant Manager, has been appointed as manager of Irish Premiership side Dungannon Swifts.