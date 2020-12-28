Ballinderry player signs for Ballymena

Contact
Sean Graham signs for Ballymena
Ballymena United have signed exciting Ballinderry forward Sean Graham ahead of 2021.
Graham, a former pupil of St Mary's Magherafelt, was on the books of English club Blackpool before being released during lockdown last season.
On the Gaelic football front, he lit up the Shamrocks' attack on their way to the senior championship semi-final.
Sky Blues' boss David Jeffrey confirmed Graham's signing after receiving international clearance this week ahead of Saturday's trip to Larne.
The 20-year-old left sided player, a Northern Ireland U21 international, has been training with the first team squad.
Having come up through the youth ranks at Crusaders, he was spotted at the Super Cup by Blackpool, and went on to earn two Northern Ireland U21 call ups during a half-season loan spell at Larne in 2020.
Drumsurn man Cathair Friel has been put on the transfer list by Ballymena United, at his own request.
The 27 year-old former Coleraine, Limavady and Portstewart player has bagged 70 goals in 143 appearances for Ballymena since joining the club at the start of the 2016/17 season.
ALSO READ - Michael Forbes hammers final nail. CLICK HERE...
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.