Ballinderry player signs for Ballymena

Ballymena United have signed exciting Ballinderry forward Sean Graham ahead of 2021.

Graham, a former pupil of St Mary's Magherafelt, was on the books of English club Blackpool before being released during lockdown last season.

On the Gaelic football front, he lit up the Shamrocks' attack on their way to the senior championship semi-final.

Sky Blues' boss David Jeffrey confirmed Graham's signing after receiving international clearance this week ahead of Saturday's trip to Larne.

The 20-year-old left sided player, a Northern Ireland U21 international, has been training with the first team squad.

Having come up through the youth ranks at Crusaders, he was spotted at the Super Cup by Blackpool, and went on to earn two Northern Ireland U21 call ups during a half-season loan spell at Larne in 2020.

Drumsurn man Cathair Friel has been put on the transfer list by Ballymena United, at his own request.

The 27 year-old former Coleraine, Limavady and Portstewart player has bagged 70 goals in 143 appearances for Ballymena since joining the club at the start of the 2016/17 season.

ALSO READ - Michael Forbes hammers final nail. CLICK HERE...