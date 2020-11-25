Soccer legend Diego Mardona is dead

Contact
The legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona has died.
One of the best players to ever play soccer, Maradona captained the Argentine team that won the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.
He is remembered for Goal of the Century in the game against England in 1986 when he also scored goal dubbed the 'Hand of God'.
He also became an icon in club football, most famously at Napoli in Italy.
His life has been dogged by person and health and drug addiction problems. He had recently been hospitalised and reportedly died of a cardiac arrest.
He ranks with the likes of Pele, George Best, Lionel Messi and Ronaldo as among the best players ever to play the game.
