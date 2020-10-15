Magherafelt Sky Blues' coach picks up award

Contact
South West Regional Coach of the Year Christopher Brady pictured with David Healy
Magherafelt Sky Blues' Youth Officer has been honoured at the IFA Grassroots Football Awards.
Christopher Brady, who also coaches the 2010s squad, was recently named as South West Regional Coach of the Year in the awards scheme which is sponsored by McDonalds.
"This award is thoroughly deserved as Chris puts a massive shift into our youth set up and is a top coach. Well done Chris," read a statement on the Sky Blues' social media channels.
Draperstown Celtic were named as the regional Club of the Year.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Just like so many other families bereaved during this pandemic, we had to curtail the usual Irish wake and funeral
'We have come to a difficult point in that journey' - Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the briefing this Wednesday night
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.