U8s to take O’Neills Foyle Cup by storm

They may be little, but they’ll be mighty – that’s the Under 8 age group who are competing in their dozens for the first time at the O’Neills Foyle Cup which takes place in Derry and across the North West from July 20th-25th 2020.

To add to the excitement, all fixtures are taking place in the magnificent Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, which is sure to make the youngsters’ first foray into the prestigious tournament even more memorable.

Previously, Under 9s was the youngest category in the competition which is renowned by participants and supporters around the world. However, this year, due to demand, the organisers have included an Under 8 section and already they’ve been inundated with team entries from all over Northern Ireland and neighbouring Donegal.

O’Neills Foyle Cup Chairman, Michael Hutton, said: “We opened up the competition to the Under 8s this year and so far we have around 40 teams signed up but, as all the matches in this age group will be held in the Brandywell in groups of eight, we can accommodate even more teams. All interested clubs can register by completing an entry form on our website: www.foylecup.com.”



New kit

The newest members of the O’Neills Foyle Cup family will also be able to have their say on the official 2020 tournament kit with the title sponsors inviting participating teams together with their families and friends to vote online for their favourite design.

O’Neills are encouraging input to the 2020 tournament kit. Kieran Kennedy, Managing Director of O’Neills Irish International Sports Co. Ltd, said: “The demand was phenomenal last year with the 2019 official kit selling out within the first few days of the competition. We would urge all teams and fans to check out the official kit options on the O’Neills Foyle Cup Facebook page and have your say before voting closes on Friday, 21st February 2020.”

Once the winning design has been decided, you can shop the exclusive O’Neills Foyle Cup 2020 range at: www.oneills.com or by visiting the O’Neills Superstore, Waterloo Place, Derry.

The O’Neills Foyle Cup is sponsored by O’Neills, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Department for Communities, the Executive Office, Tourism NI, Seagate, Inner City Trust, Ulster University, Brunswick Moviebowl and Derry Credit Union.