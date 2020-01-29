'No striker in Ireland is at Tim's level'

Declan Devine did not need Tim Nilson's two-goal cameo against Finn Harps to convince him to sign the striker on a one-year deal.

Nilson became Derry City's sixth new signing and arrives just in time with the new season less than three weeks away.

The striker comes highly rated with Devine extremely enthusiastic about bringing the 27-year old to the club.

"A lot of people would have seen him on Wednesday night, but the work was done well before that and it didn't matter how he did, because we wanted to bring him to the club," he said.

"He's a proven player, a proven number nine, that has played at a very high level and from our point of view as staff we think he'll only enhance the group moving forward,” he stated.

"Centre-forwards are like hen's teeth at the minute, they are very difficult to get no matter what level you are at.

“There are absolutely none in Ireland that are at Tim's level.

"For us we had to make sure that we brought a number nine to the club that was a top level player and we are delighted today because we feel that we have done that by bringing in a top, top level player and I think moving forward Tim will be a fantastic signing for us.”

Devine admitted that the club had been working hard to get the deal for Nilsson over the line, and the manager was at pains to keep the striker's name out of the headlines to avoid other clubs becoming aware of their interest.

"We have been looking at Tim for about four weeks but things only started moving about 10 days ago,” he explained.

“First of all, when these things happen, you have to find out if the willingness from the player is there. Thankfully it was.

“You then have to deal with different types of people in terms of trying to make the deal work and when we showed him about, he was very positive.

"We were very, very keen to get him to the football club and we had to do our business kind of quietly because if Tim Nilsen was 'out there' in terms being available I think there would have been a lot of other clubs other than Derry City also tracking his movement, so thankfully we got our business done really quickly.”

Next appearance

Nilsson gave City fans a glimpse of what he will bring on Wednesday past and is sure to be involved against Institute, with the striker keen to get minutes under his belt.

"He wanted to take part in half the game,” Devine stated.

“It was probably more so for him to see the way that we went about our business and the style of players we have, but it was irrelevant whether his performance was of a good level, because for us it was all about getting him into the number nine jersey and thankfully he's in it now and hopefully he'll stay in it for a long time."