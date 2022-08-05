Stan Morton: Family Acknowledgement
MORTON
Stan
We the family of the late Stan Morton wish to express our
heartfelt thanks to all those who
sympathised, supported and guided us through this sudden
and tragic death. We want to especially thank our family, friends and neighbours, those who called
at the house and supplied us with food ,
sent wreaths, Mass and sympathy cards, letters of condolence and telephoned.
After his family, Stan's other great love was golf.
We would like to thank his companions, competitors and staff from the Redcastle Golf Club and
Hotel who looked after him well, their kindness will always be appreciated.
We would like to extend our love and thanks to all who helped Stan through his journey from this
world. Hugh and Caroline who stayed with and comforted him until the ambulance came, the
Paramedics, Doctors and Nurses in Altnagelvin Hospital and the different representatives from the
PSNI. Thanks for the support from the charity,
Life After.
Our final thanks are to Fr Daniel McFaul and
Fr Michael Caney who helped us through this
difficult time with their compassion, support and spiritual
guidance. To Fr Sean O'Donnell
who delivered the beautiful Requiem Mass which gave us
great comfort and portrayed Stan's life and personality so
well. And finally, to the musicians which contributed greatly
to the Mass, and all at O'Brien's Family , Funeral Directors.
Stan's Months Mind Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 10,
at the Immaculate Conception
Chapel, Trench Road, Derry, at 7.00pm
