Stan Morton: Family Acknowledgement

MORTON

Stan

We the family of the late Stan Morton wish to express our

heartfelt thanks to all those who

sympathised, supported and guided us through this sudden

and tragic death. We want to especially thank our family, friends and neighbours, those who called

at the house and supplied us with food ,

sent wreaths, Mass and sympathy cards, letters of condolence and telephoned.

After his family, Stan's other great love was golf.

We would like to thank his companions, competitors and staff from the Redcastle Golf Club and

Hotel who looked after him well, their kindness will always be appreciated.

We would like to extend our love and thanks to all who helped Stan through his journey from this

world. Hugh and Caroline who stayed with and comforted him until the ambulance came, the

Paramedics, Doctors and Nurses in Altnagelvin Hospital and the different representatives from the

PSNI. Thanks for the support from the charity,

Life After.

Our final thanks are to Fr Daniel McFaul and

Fr Michael Caney who helped us through this

difficult time with their compassion, support and spiritual

guidance. To Fr Sean O'Donnell

who delivered the beautiful Requiem Mass which gave us

great comfort and portrayed Stan's life and personality so

well. And finally, to the musicians which contributed greatly

to the Mass, and all at O'Brien's Family , Funeral Directors.

Stan's Months Mind Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 10,

at the Immaculate Conception

Chapel, Trench Road, Derry, at 7.00pm