Memoriam - Eamonn Moore

The late Eamonn Moore
Eamonn
~ 10th Anniversary ~
In sad and loving memory of our dear brother Eamonn
who died on 26th November 2011 aged 21Our hearts still ache in sadness,
And secret tears will flow,
What it meant to lose you,
No one can ever know
Although you sleep in Heaven now,
You’re not that far away,
Our hearts are full of memories,
And you’re with us everyday
Always loved and still deeply missed by your sisters
Mairead and Orla x x
Quietly today your memory is kept,
No need for words we will never forget,
10 years have passed, life goes on,
But from our hearts you are never gone
Always loved and sorely missed by your
Uncles, Cousins and the whole Healy family circle
Eamonn’s 10th Anniversary Mass will take place on Monday 29th November at 7.30pm at the Longtower Chapel.
