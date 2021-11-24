Memoriam - Seamus Scullion

The late Seamus Scullion
SCULLION
Seamus
1st Anniversary
Cherished memories of a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather who sadly passed away on 28th November 2020.
Loved and remembered fondly by his wife Anne, son Aidan and daughters Orla, Margo and Leona, sons and daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and wider family circle.
Sometimes it seems a lifetime
Sometimes just like a day
But in our hearts and in our thoughts
You are never far away
We think about you always
We talk about you too
But most of all we wish we still had you
Seamus’ 1st Anniversary Mass will be celebrated on Friday 26th November at 11.00am, in St Mary’s Coolcam, Desertmartin.
The Mass will also be streamed via webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/desertmartin.
Derry Chamber of Commerce CEO, Paul Clancy: "Increased talk by ministers of restrictions or sweeping mitigations are deeply concerning for businesses."
Diarmaid Marsden (Ulster GAA Head of Club and Community Development Department), Stephen Montgomery (Translink), and Oliver Galligan (Ulster GAA President).
There was a drop in Covid-19 rates within the Derry and Strabane council area but events in Europe have given cause for concern of a potential rise if safety measures are not adhered to by the public
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.