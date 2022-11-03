Search

03 Nov 2022

£33m Derry housing scheme that delivers the 'wow' factor

£33m Derry housing scheme delivers the 'wow' factor

Representatives from Apex Housing Association and BW Social Affordable Housing pictured at Beraghvale in Derry, which was recently completed.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 10:04 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

The recently completed Beraghvale, located on the Skeoge Link in Derry, is one of the largest housing schemes delivered by Apex to date and was developed by house builder BW Social Affordable Housing (BW).

The development consists of 261 social homes with a varied house mix ranging from 2, 3 and 4 bed semi-detached homes, to 1 and 2 bed apartments.

Several of these are ‘Complex Needs Units’ which are designed to facilitate people with disabilities and up to a family of 6.

The £33million scheme was supported by £19.6million Housing Association Grant funding from the Department for Communities and a £13.4million private finance investment by Apex.

A Gold Standard ‘Secure by Design’ scheme, the homes were designed to extremely high energy efficiency and sustainability standards with the development featuring a playpark, public open spaces and cycle paths throughout.

One of the last homes handed over was to Kerry Maguire and her family, who commented: “My first impression of our new house was wow!

“It’s the perfect size for me and my two children and has a great garden for them to run around in. The location is ideal, close to a large local shop and in a quiet neighbourhood.

Kerry Maguire with Joe Doherty and Kelsey Boyle from Apex on handover day

Sheena McCallion, Chief Executive of Apex Housing Association, commented: “The delivery of such a fantastic development will bring many benefits to the families and individuals allocated a new home in this development.

“We look forward to seeing this new community thriving in the coming years.

“The standard of homes provided by BW has been excellent and will significantly improve the quality of life of many of our tenants.”

Ryan Boyle, Chief Operating Officer at BW expressed delight at the completion of the development, saying: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved from the team on the ground, the sub-contractors and all in the office for their approach to maintaining high standards and building quality houses.

“We would also like to express our gratitude to all of the team at Apex for their professional and collaborative approach to all aspects of the construction.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media