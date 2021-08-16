Local designer has his shoes worn by Olympic gold medalists

A County Derry Shoe designer has his custom made design worn by two gold medalists from the recent Olympic games in Tokyo.
Shea Gribbon, owner of The Shoe Dr, made shoes for diving duo Tom Daley and Matty Lee.
Daly and Lee won gold at the recent games and now possess a pair of specially designed shoes customised by Shea at his studio in Maghera.
"Still can’t believe 2 Olympic gold medal Champions are now owners of shoes I customised," Shea commented on his social media channel. "Mental, and still only 10 months full time with The Shoe Dr."
The success story follows on from having his shoes worn in by Slovenian rider Luca Mezgec in this year's Tour de France.
