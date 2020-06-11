A first for Aaron

There was a first hole in one for Maghera man Aaron McGrath this week.

McGrath, who plays off a handicap of nine, achieved his feat at Moyola Park GC on Thursday.

Aaron has been playing for '10 or 12' years and since joining the club just five years ago, has began to take his game more seriously, having now got 'the bug'.

“I started of a handicap of 16 and have got it down to nine and hopefully I can get it lower again,” he commented.