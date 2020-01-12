Rainey hang on to second spot

Contact

O'Hagan try earns draw in Ballymena

Brad Roberts in action for Rainey in their draw at Ballymena. (Pic: Charles Henderson)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Ballymena 16
Rainey OB 16

A late try from Ulster player Tommy O'Hagan helped Rainey to a point against Ballymena at Eaton Park on Saturday afternoon.

Having already beaten Ballymena twice by a comfortable margin this season, Rainey Old Boys were warm favourites to come out on top.

But, despite a two-week rest, it was a lacklustre Rainey side that made too many unforced errors which the battling Braidmen cashed in on and it took a late try to salvage a 16-16 draw which keeps them in second place,only one point ahead of the chasing pack.

The result keeps Rainey in second place, a point ahead of Old Crescent and two points in front of QUB, who both won at the weekend.

Rainey host Armagh this Saturday (Jan 18) in the League Cup semi-final at 2.30.  The following week (Jan 25) they are at home to Division 2A leaders MU Barnhall.

Rainey: M O'Neill, A Donaghy, D McMurray, C Fitzsimons, M Connolly, A Magrath, J Bloomfield, T O'Hagan, B Roberts, F Quinn, A Bratton, J. McCusker,  C Hume, J McAuley,  C Brockschmidt.
Replacements: K Donaghy, M McCusker, J Bresland, A McSwiggan, N Jeffers.

Full report in Tuesday's County Derry Post.

 

