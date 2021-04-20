Derry death notices - Wednesday, April 21, 2021

MURRAY, Willie, 19th April 2021 peacefully at home, 4 Springham Park, beloved husband of Myra, loving father of John, Joe, Liam and Andrew, a devoted grandfather and dear brother of Mary and the late Julia, Barney, Patsy, Joe and Davy. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below or St Eugene's Cathedral webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MILLAR, William James (Garvin), April 19, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in his 64th year formerly of 8, Broomhill Avenue, Londonderry) much loved son of the late William and Kathleen, loving brother of Samuel and the late Marcus, dearest uncle of Adam, Matthew, Christine, Hollie and the late Kyle. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (Cheque made payable to Clooney Parish Select Vestry) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd

QUINN, Meta, (Magherafelt)19th April 2021 passed away peacefully in hospital. Beloved Wife of the late John Quinn. Mother of Elizabeth, Mary, John, Eamon, Noel and the late Jimmy. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in laws, Daughter in laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren. May she rest in peace. St. Anthony pray for her. Requiem mass on Thursday 22nd April @ 11am in The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption Magherafelt. Burial afterwards at Coolcalm Desertmartin. Funeral mass will be streamed live via Parish Web cam.

THOMPSON – 19th April 2021, Alfred, suddenly at Tullaghmurry Fold, Portstewart. Funeral private due to current government regulations.

McCAULEY, Frankie, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Frankie McCauley, peacefully at his daughter Lisa's home, 17 Rathkeele Way on the 19th of April 2021, surrounded by all his loving family. Former Coalman and late of 64B Westland Street. May he rest in peace. Beloved and cherished husband of Adele. Precious husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of Cathy, Lisa and the late Jody. A much loved granda of Kevin, Conor, Jade, Lauren, Jody, Brandon and the late Aaron and Ryan. Precious great-granda of Aoibhe. A much loved father-in-law of Davy, Eddie and the late Debbie. A dear brother of Billy, Jackie and the late Marie. Dearest brother-in-law of the late Micky Devine (Hungerstriker). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Frankie's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Wednesday 21st April 2021 at 10:00am via the link below;

http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. St. Padre Pio Pray Intercede For Him. Sr. Clare Crockett Pray For Him.