Former Bellaghy and Derry player Willie Cassidy passes away

Former Bellaghy and Derry player Willie Cassidy passed away on Saturday.

Willie, a former captain of Moyola Golf Club, turned 86 on Wednesday and died peacefully in Antrim Hospital.

He beloved husband of Jean, son of the late Robert and Elizabeth and dear brother of Harry, Kathleen McErlean, Dan-Joe, Patsy, Frankie, Kevin, Brendan, Eilish Doyle and the late Catherine, Robert, Jim and Annie Scullion.

After attending the Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt, he went to Manchester where he trained to become a teacher and later became Principal of Ballynease Primary School.



Bellaghy's Derry championship winning team of 1956,Willis is pictured third from the right in the front row

Willie won multiple senior championships in the blue of Bellaghy, including their first in 1956 and played on their 1968 Ulster winning team in the first year of the competition. He also played for Derry during the 1950s.

Off the pitch, he had a huge interest in golf and was central to bringing star player Seve Ballesteros to play an exhibition game at Moyola in 1980.

Willie's funeral mass will take place on Monday, February 22 at 11.00 and can be viewed via webcam at bellaghyparish.com.

Due to the new government restrictions the house and funeral will be strictly private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Care c/o McCusker Bros 65 Rainey Street Magherafelt BT45 5AF.