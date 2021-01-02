Derry death notices - Saturday, January 2, 2020

TOLAND (née King), Grania, 1st January 2021 at Melmount Manor Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late Bobby, formerly of Culmore Road, loving mother of Mary, Grania, James, Maeve and Robert, mother-in-law of Gerry, Padraig, Siobhan, Martin and Fionnula and a much loved grandmother. Funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

EDWARD, Valerie, 31st December 2020,, beloved partner of the late Robert Carlin,10 Top of the Hill. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W.J. O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Saturday from 6 to 7pm. Sadly, funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

SHIVERS (nee Kearney) (1 Mc Gurk Villas, Gulladuff) 1st January 2021 Susan RIP, beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Patrick and loving sister of John, Tony, Annie Mary, Kathleen (Mc Cabe) and the late Joey, Pat and Brigid (Downey). Susan’s remains are reposing in WJ O’Donnell Sons Funeral Home, 85 Innishrush Road, Clady. Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects from 5pm on Saturday 2nd January until 6pm whereby her remains will then be removed to St. Mary’s Church Lavey. Requiem Mass on Sunday 3rd January at 12.30pm via webcam (https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-of-mercy) followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, brothers, sisters, sister in law, nephews, nieces and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Detail enquires to: WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel : 028 2582 2242 or visit: nifunerals.com NB: Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic Susan’s wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private”. Mourners are welcome to stand outside the Funeral Home or the Church to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing.

KIRK, Gerry, 1st January 2021 beloved husband of Elizabeth, formerly of The Wells, loving father of Declan, dear father-in-law of Maria and much loved grandfather of Christian and Natalie. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via St Mary's Church, Creggan website. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 42), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

LONG (née Harte), Martha (Matty), 1st January 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on her 92nd birthday, beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Alex, Lester, Charlotte and Andrew, mother-in-law of Robert and much loved grandmother of Sarah and Stewart and great-grandmother of Emily, Tyler, Zach and Jude. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Faughanvale Presbyterian Church Sunshine Club, Killylane Road, Eglinton, Co Londonderry, BT47 3DW. The Lord is my shepherd.

MEYLER (nee McKenna) December 31, 2020, Dolores R.I.P formerly Tullybrick, Draperstown passed away in hospital in Dublin. Beloved wife of Keith and loving mother of Laura and Mary. Funeral will leave Murray's Funeral Home on Monday January 4 at 10.45am to the Holy Rosary Church, Draperstown for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards to St. Patrick's Church, Sixtowns. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, brothers Thomas, Pat Joe, Gerald, Stephen, Sean, Gabriel, Colm, Christopher and Vincent, sisters Mary Archibald, Kathleen, Teresa McGlade, Veronica, Roisin Quinn, Celine Glass and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Sadly due to the new government restrictions the wake and Funeral will be strictly private (immediate family). Requiem Mass will be broadcast live on Ballinascreen Parish webcam (www.parishofballinascreen.com)

HOCTOR, 31st December 2020, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, HAYLEY (late of Ederowen Park), beloved daughter of Bernadette and Peter, loving sister of Ashley, and a dear and loving granddaughter and niece. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

RODGERS, Jimmy, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Jimmy Rogers peacefully at home on the 1st of January 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 286 Foreglen Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Karen, Damien and Tracy. Dear brother of Paddy, Joe, John, Terry, Julie, Bridget, Ann and the late Peter, Barney and Mary R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence, Funeral from there on Sunday 3rd of January leaving at 12noon for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Moneyneena, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family and friends only and the numbers at the funeral mass are strictly limited. Funeral mass will be live streamed via https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray from him.

COLLINS, Kathleen, 31st December 2020 Peacefully in the Foyle Hospice. Late of Killaloo. Dearly Beloved wife of the late Cecil. Devoted Mother of Jonathan, Matthew and Catherine. Mother-in-Law of Ciara. Loving Granny of Eleora and Zachery. R.I.P. Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral will take place in St Columba’s Church Long Tower on Saturday 2nd January 2021, followed by Burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry BT48 8JE. All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321 Will be deeply missed by her loving family and Friends.

SPENCE (nee Boyd), Kathleen, December 31, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of her family in her 82nd year) formerly of 33, Parkmore Drive, Strathfoyle, dearly beloved wife of the late Billy, devoted mum of Margaret, loving mother-in-law of William adored granny of Ryan, Bradd and the late Tara, dearest sister of Frank, William, and the late Etta. Funeral service at D & R Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Saturday 2nd January at 12.00noon funeral is restricted to immediate family and friends, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired cheques made payable to W.H.& S.C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital Ward 42, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director above address. Dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her entire family circle. At the rivers crystal brink, Christ shall join each broken link.

DEERY, Brian (Co Derry), Beloved son of the late Patrick and Pauline. Passed away at home on Christmas Day May he rest in peace. Funeral on Thursday 7th January 2021 at 11.30am in O’Kanes Funeral Home. Sadly, due to government restrictions, the funeral is private to family and close friends, but the service will be webcast from the funeral home. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to the Northlands Centre C/o O’Kanes Funeral Directors 116-118 Donegall Street, Belfast BT1 2GX (HYPERLINK "Tel:028" Tel:028 90243129) or online at HYPERLINK "http://www.okanesfunerals.co.uk" www.okanesfunerals.co.uk.

BEST (née Simpson) - December 31st 2020 (peacefully) at Brooklands Nursing Home, Louise Maude, beloved Wife of the late Jack, formerly of Crew Drive and latterly of Mullagh Court, Maghera, much loved Mother of Ian, Richard, Mark and Joanne, a dear Mother-in-Law of Pauline, Beverley and Michael, devoted Grandmother of Kayt, Matthew, Sarah, Adam, Kyle, Jacob and Lucy. House and funeral strictly private, due to government guidelines. Maude's funeral cortége will leave D. Watters Funeral Home on Saturday, January 2nd at 10:15am (approx.) for a private Service and Burial in Lurgan Cemetery. Friends and Family are welcome to stand outside the Funeral Home or along the route via the Desertmartin Road, to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Salvation Army, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be sadly missed by her sorrowing Family and Family Circle.