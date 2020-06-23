Derry death notices - Wednesday, June 24, 2020

GALLAGHER, Paul, 22nd June 2020, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Husband of Leanne. Dear son of Kathleen and Martin. Dear Brother of Martin, Linda and Rachel. Funeral from his home 29 Brookdale Crescent on Thursday 25th June 2020 at 10:30am to Saint Joseph's Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

DOWNEY, 22nd June 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Tony, (Tights, formerly of The Crescent, Shantallow and late of Seymour House), beloved son of the late Tommy and Rosie, a loving brother and a dear uncle to Catriona, Carmel, Rose, Damian, Paul and his wife Christie. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake and funeral are striclty private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

CHAMBERS, Billy, 22nd June 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved husband of Geraldine, Late of Hatmore Park, Loving father of Emma, James, Laura and John. Much loved Grandfather of Sophia, Caleb and Rogan. Dear son of Kathleen and the Late Jim. A devoted brother to all his brothers and sisters. Sadly Due to ongoing coronavirus Pandemic, wake and funeral are private for family and friends. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link on Thursday at 10am http://longtowerchurch.org/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle and everyone who knew him. Sacred heart of Jesus has mercy on his soul. Our lady of knock pray for him

MCCAULEY, William David, 23rd June 2020 at home 89 Shanreagh Park, beloved brother of Jean and Hazel, dear brother in law of Will and the late Raymond, loving uncle of Phillip, Allister, Grahame, Brian and Brenda. A private funeral will take place on Friday 26th June 2020 to the City Cemetery. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is my shepherd.

DOHERTY (nee Harvey) Maire, 22nd June 2020, peacefully at her home, beloved wife of the late Philip, loving mother of Philip, Deirdre and Kevin, dear mother-in-law of Olive, Ellis andJoanne and a loving Nanny, dear sister of the late Frankie, Stevie and Dessie. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Marie Curie, C/o. 20 Dunhugh Park, BT47 2NL, or Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

FERRYMAN (née McCloskey - Manusban). Sheila Teresa. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Sheila Teresa Berryman Née McCloskey (Manusban) peacefully at her home 28 Mitchell Park, Dungiven, Co Derry on 22nd of June 2020, may she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Thomas R.I.P and loving mother of Eugene. A dear sister of the late Johnny, Seamus, Colm, Patsy, Mary and Ethna R.I.P. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ), viewing on Tuesday 12-2pm and 6-8pm for family and friends. Reposing at her late residence on Wednesday, funeral from there on Thursday 25th of June leaving at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake at her late residence and funeral mass are private. Funeral mass can viewed online. Deeply regretted by her loving son and the entire family circle. Our Lady pray for her. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084.

HULL, June 23rd 2020, passed away peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, George Desmond, 189B Baranailt Road, Limavady. Much loved husband of Ann, loving father of Sheila and Richard, dear father in law of Adrian and Helen, loving grandfather of Emma, Jayne, David and Ryan, dear brother of Sammy. Home and Funeral are strictly private due to the current pandemic. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Alzheimer's Society and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

FULTON Kathleen Margaret 22nd June, 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late George, late of 370 Victoria Road. A private family funeral will take place on Friday 26th June at Dunnalong Parish Church. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if wished, to Parkinsons Foyle Branch c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 92 Duke Street, Londonderry BT47 6DQ. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

COWDRY, June 23rd 2020, peacefully at her own home, Sandra Alice, 5 Golfview Gardens, Limavady. Much loved partner of Geoff, loving mother of Vicky and Lee, Mother in law Rosey, loving grandmother of Ethan, Casey-Leigh, Adam, Kaitln, Emma and Faye. House and funeral private due to he current pandemic. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to The NW Cancer Centre and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

GIBSON - June 23rd 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Derek Thomas, 94 Main Street, Coagh, Father of Andrew, Louise, Melissa, Nicole, William and Shannon, Beloved Son of the late Jim and Ruby and a dear Brother of Philip, Beth, Billy, Dougie, Sandra, Audrey and the late Glenn. House and funeral private, due to current restrictions. Funeral service will take place at Derek's home on Thursday, June 25th at 12.30pm allowing Family and Friends the opportunity to listen to the service outside his home or to stand along the route to pay their respects (via Urbal Road), whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to UDR Benevolent Fund, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be sadly missed by the entire Family Circle.

McCLENAGHAN (née Brunton) - June 23rd 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 7 Loughinsholin Park, Castledawson, Lucy Louise (Louie), devoted Wife of Gordon, dearly devoted Mother of Gordon, Lesley, Michael and Lee, a dear Mother-in-Law of Kyle, loving Granny of Eimear, Great Granny of Anna and Darragh, a dear Cousin of Adrian and Eunice and her Husband John and Family and dearest Sister-in-Law of Stella, Anne, Derek, Dessie, Ronnie, Denise and the late Margaret, Bertie, Billy and Isobel. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Macmillan, NI Hospice and Marie Curie, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Husband, Family and the entire Family Circle. "Thou will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind has stayed on Thee, because he trusteth in Thee". Isaiah 26 v 3

JOHNSTON, 23rd June 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Eileen, Dearly loved wife of William 619 Beechview Gardens, Kilrea. Loving mother of David, Sandra and the late Robin, dear mother-in-law of Vincent, devoted grandmother of Jamie, Rebekah, Rachele and Lexiann. Unfortunately due to current restrictions the house and funeral are strictly private. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to First Kilrea Presbyterian Church c/o Logans Funeral Services, 12 The Diamond, Ahoghill BT42 1JZ. Funeral cortege will leaver her home on Thursday at 1.45pm for a private burial in Kilrea Cemetery allowing family, friends and neighbours the opportunity to line the route to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Will be lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. Jesus came to the end of your bed, these are the words he gently said, You suffered enough now take my hand and come with me to a better land.